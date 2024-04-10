Joker seemingly has a best man for Folie à Deux’s wedding scene – and it’s a returning character from the 2019 original

The spotlight may be on Arthur and Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn in the first trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux, but fans on Reddit have already spotted an easily-missed appearance from a surprise returning character.

At 1:37 in the trailer, you can see a glitzy winding road leading up to a chapel for Arthur and Harley’s imaginary wedding. Look on Arthur’s left and you’ll see whatever scenario he has presumably dreamed up features a cameo from Gary, one of his co-workers in the original 2019 Joker.

While it remains to be seen just how far Arthur’s delusions – or shared delusions, as the French title based on multiple people exhibiting a similar mental illness would suggest – go, but one theory suggests it’s Harley, not Joker, behind the wheel.

"Anyone else get the feeling that The Joker/Harley relationship is going to be an inverse of their comic portrayal?" one Redditor suggested, mirroring the early discourse around the Joker 2 trailer. "I'm thinking Arthur is trying not to relapse back into his Joker persona but Harley is the one influencing him more to embrace it."

Perhaps the inclusion of Gary and the surprise return of Zazie Beetz’ Sophie might just indicate that there are some out there who want to save him from himself – and his new lover.

Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Steve Coogan, is set for release on October 4. For more, be sure to check out the upcoming movies coming your way very soon.