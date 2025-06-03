The Penguin and Barbie stars new futuristic fantasy romance is giving Suzume vibes in first trailer

A BIG BOLD BEAUTIFUL JOURNEY – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell go through a one-in-a-lifetime journey in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which just released a first-look trailer with some serious Suzume vibes. No, Farrell doesn't turn into a talking chair, but there are plenty of magical doors and a romance that feels larger than life.

The trailer, which you can see above, follows Sarah (Robbie) and David (Farrell), two single strangers who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding, and feel a connection. "It's funny how the most beautiful places make you feel the most alone," he tells her. "Maybe it just depends on the person you're with," she replies. Thanks to David's magical GPS, they meet again and decide to go on a Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

Per the official synopsis, the film sees them living "a funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure together where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present… and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures."

Both Robbie and Farrell had the biggest success of their careers in recent years. Robbie made history as star and producer of the massive box office hit Barbie, while Farrell was nominated for an Oscar for his excellent performance in The Banshees of Inisherin and is now starring in DC's successful series The Penguin.

They are joined in this new movie by Kevin Kline, Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Billy Magnussen.

The film was helmed by The Acolyte director Kogonada, who took inspiration not exactly from Makoto Shinkai's Suzume (despite the magical doors) but from Hayao Miyazaki's movies at Studio Ghibli. "That sort of magical lightness really connects you to our everyday experiences and all the challenges of being human, and is able to do both things at once," he told Vanity Fair.

In fact, he brought on Japanese composer Joe Hisaishi, known for his work on Miyazaki’s films, to create the score for the film. "It felt important to lean into the fantastic, but to also ground it in these landscapes," added Kogonada.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey arrives in cinemas on September 19. In the meantime, check our guide for all upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.