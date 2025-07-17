"We don't want people being bored": James Gunn says there isn't a DCU "company style" and not every movie will be like Superman

James Gunn has a plan to stop audiences getting "bored" of the DCU – and it means that not every movie the studio puts out will be like Superman.

Speaking to CBS Mornings about upcoming DCU projects, Gunn said that new movie Clayface "is a totally different thing" to Superman. "Although it's in the same universe, it's a complete horror film, and that's one of the things we want to do," he continued. "There's not a company style. It's not like every movie is gonna be like Superman. The artists and the directors and the writers that create each one will bring their own sense to it… We don't want people being bored."

Production on Clayface is expected to start later this year and will see Tom Rhys Harries play the titular DC villain, a B-movie actor who goes to extreme lengths to stay relevant. Speak No Evil director James Watkins is helming the movie, based on a script by horror maestro Mike Flanagan. Clayface is set to be released in September 2026.

As for Superman, the film kicked off the theatrical arm of the DCU Chapter One this summer with David Corenswet taking on the role of the Man of Steel. He stars alongside Rachel Brosnhan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and the supporting cast also includes Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern.

Superman is out now in theaters. For more on the movie, check out our guide to the Superman ending explained, or our spoiler-free Superman review.