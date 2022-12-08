Street Fighter 6 could release in June 2023 according to a PlayStation Store leak

By Hope Bellingham
published

Could this be revealed at The Game Awards?

(Image credit: Capcom)

Street Fighter 6 may be due to release in June 2023, if a recent PlayStation Store listing is anything to believe. 

As spotted by VGC (opens in new tab), Street Fighter 6's page on the PlayStation Store has recently been updated and now features a release date of June 2, 2023. The listing, which has been shared by numerous people on Twitter, also features details of a standard, deluxe, and ultimate edition of the game. 

Each of the editions features the same June 2 release date but comes with different bonuses. For the standard edition, players can get the game along with special titles and stickers, and some outfits for the fighters in the game. The deluxe edition steps things up a notch by offering players the same as above but with a Year 1 Character Pass as well. As for the Ultimate Edition, it also comes with a Year 1 Ultimate Pass in addition to previous bonuses. 

This PlayStation Store update has coincided with The Game Awards 2022, which is set to kick off later today (December 8). We already know that Capcom plans to be in attendance as the company's official Twitter account (opens in new tab) shared earlier this week: "We're excited to watch #TheGameAwards this Thursday for all the incredible announcements and awards! Make sure to tune in!" 

Obviously, Street Fighter isn't the only IP under Capcom's belt, but considering it's one of the company's biggest upcoming games - along with the Resident Evil 4 remake - and that it was recently rated in Korea (which usually leads to some kind of announcement), it's not too far of a stretch to believe that we may be getting the game's official announcement during tonight's awards. 

