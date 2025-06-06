As GTA 6 looms, Suda51's new action game Romeo is a Dead Man is only "probably" launching in 2026: "Every publisher wants to make sure to steer clear of That One Game's release date"

Following the arrival of Sony's hotly anticipated PlayStation State of Play showcase earlier this week and the first look it provided of Romeo is a Dead Man, Grasshopper Manufacture CEO Goichi "Suda51" Suda says it's arriving in 2026 – "probably," anyway.

The new "ultra-violent science-fiction" action game took fans of the developer's past gems by surprise, impressing with its colorful visuals and punchy gameplay. While Romeo is a Dead Man is set to launch sometime next year, Suda51 explains why the 2026 window might not yet be set in stone.

"Romeo Is A Dead Man is scheduled for release in 2026, probably," writes the lead in a recent statement about his upcoming game.

Suda51 continues, implying that the reason behind any potential delay is "obvious" – GTA 6, of course. "Why 'probably?' That's kinda obvious, isn't it?' That One Game had its release date announced, right? Every publisher wants to make sure to steer clear of That One Game's release date," as Suda51 describes.

"But what if we were to flex a little and release it on the same day... Yeah, nope – just thinking about that is way too scary."

It's a valid decision to make – after all, Suda51 isn't alone in doing so. He's correct in saying other publishers "want to make sure to steer clear" of GTA 6 and its long-awaited launch, as it's previously been likened to "a huge meteor" that leaves others in the industry wanting to "stay clear of the blast zone." One anonymous source said they"don't want to be anywhere near" Rockstar Games' sure-to-be-massive release – an understandable admission.

Hopefully, however, Romeo is a Dead Man gets to launch in 2026. It sounds like it's on track to do so, anyway, as Suda51 himself states how "at this point, our development team is working at full force to get this thing finished."

Four years have passed since Grasshopper Manufacture's previous new release on the Nintendo Switch, No More Heroes 3, so it's safe to say Romeo is a Dead Man has fans at the edge of their seats in anticipation.



