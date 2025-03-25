"GTA 6 is basically a huge meteor, and we will just stay clear of the blast zone": Publishers are in a frenzy over when to release their games to avoid Rockstar

News
By published

"We will nudge our releases back or forward three weeks to avoid it. Of course, the problem is everyone is going to do the same"

GTA 6 trailer screenshots showing lucia in an interview room
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

I don't know if you've heard, but that highly anticipated indie release, GTA 6, is set to release later this year, and it's probably going to be pretty popular. The release of a new GTA is one of those few blockbuster events in the games industry, so it's no shock that other publishers are wary of releasing too close to GTA 6.

Blizzard's former president, Mike Ybarra, recently said that "everyone will move their release out of the way" when Rockstar eventually confirms GTA 6's release date. And from the sounds of what multiple developers have told The Game Business, it sounds like that's bang on. An anonymous source (described as "the boss of one of the world's biggest game publishers") said, "Rockstar games always suck a lot of money and, more importantly, time out of the market," adding: "We don't want to be anywhere near that. We are working up multiple different plans for our titles."

Another source (described as "a European boss of a AAA publisher") said the biggest issue facing publishers is if GTA 6 releases at the end of October or the beginning of November. "We don't want to launch just before or just after the game. If it arrives in late October, that means you either have to launch early – which a lot of people seem to be doing with the recent glut of summer release dates. Or go later, putting you up against the Black Friday sales."

The other problem facing studios is that if everyone is moving out of the way of GTA 6, that means there's even more competition alongside the incoming release or post-launch hype. One anonymous studio boss said, "GTA 6 is basically a huge meteor, and we will just stay clear of the blast zone," adding: "We will nudge our releases back or forward three weeks to avoid it. Of course, the problem is everyone is going to do the same. So three to four weeks before or after GTA 6, you're going to get a load of games dropping content in what they believe will be the safe zone."

GTA 5 launched in September 2013, within weeks of games like Rayman Legends and The Wonderful 101 – both games that are notable for flopping at launch (even if both are better than GTA 5). The Game Business notes that in the UK, over the game's first three weeks, it accounted for two thirds of all games sold – which is even more impressive when you realize FIFA 14 released in that timeframe.

GTA 5 is "the standard-bearer for the industry over three generations," but GTA 6 publisher's CEO isn't taking that for granted: "We don't claim success until it occurs."

See more Xbox Series X News
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
GTA 6 trailer screenshots
Former Blizzard boss says "GTA 6 is king" and "everyone will move their release" when it gets a launch date: "It is really the only game that has the power to do this today"
A screenshot of protagonist Lucia from GTA 6
"Rockstar is controlled by no one, including their publisher": Ex-Blizzard boss says Borderlands 4 "doesn't matter" in response to fans trying to narrow the GTA 6 release window down
A screenshot of protagonist Lucia from GTA 6
GTA 6 is "definitely gonna be a big economic boost for the games industry" that'll help "bring a lot more people back into the ecosystem," says Day of the Devs' lead curator
Three playable characters stand in a triangle wearing suits and holding guns in GTA 5
GTA 5 is "the standard-bearer for the industry over three generations," but GTA 6 publisher's CEO isn't taking that for granted: "We don't claim success until it occurs"
GTA 6
Take-Two boss is "not concerned" about falling console sales because major 2025 games like GTA 6 will help convince more people to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X
GTA 6 trailer screenshots
GTA 6 release window may have been narrowed down further thanks to Borderlands 4's September launch and Take-Two boss's hint that the company wouldn't "stack up huge releases unnecessarily"
Latest in Grand Theft Auto
GTA 6 trailer screenshots showing lucia in an interview room
"GTA 6 is basically a huge meteor, and we will just stay clear of the blast zone": Publishers are in a frenzy over when to release their games to avoid Rockstar
GTA 6 trailer screenshots
Weeks after modding GTA 6's map to GTA 5, modder pre-emptively pulls all their work offline after a single YouTube strike from Rockstar's owner
GTA 3
If these flying cars are anything to go by, development on the GTA 3 Dreamcast port is well on its way to becoming GTA Online
A screenshot of protagonist Lucia from GTA 6
GTA 6 is "definitely gonna be a big economic boost for the games industry" that'll help "bring a lot more people back into the ecosystem," says Day of the Devs' lead curator
GTA 6
Sick of waiting for GTA 6, one modder has put its map into GTA 5, and you can try it out right now
How to enter GTA 5 cheats
Despite its history of taking action against GTA mods, a Rockstar-approved GTA 5 modding tool is on the way to "assist the modding community" in the wake of the recent PC upgrade
Latest in News
Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 "is done," but it's been delayed again to October for "bug fixing, stability, and performance"
Ben Affleck in Air
Ben Affleck isn't in The Odyssey, but he plans to visit the set anyway to watch Christopher Nolan work: "He's one of the greatest filmmaking architects to ever live"
GTA 6 trailer screenshots showing lucia in an interview room
"GTA 6 is basically a huge meteor, and we will just stay clear of the blast zone": Publishers are in a frenzy over when to release their games to avoid Rockstar
Ben Affleck in Zack Snyder&#039;s Justice League
Ben Affleck reflects on the "excruciating experience" playing Batman in the Zack Snyder movies: "A lot of it was misalignment of agendas, understandings, expectations"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows has been the series' best launch since Valhalla, but that was "a perfect storm we may never see again," says Ubisoft
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds' first major update rights its greatest wrong by adding a proper Palico cooking animation, and it's letting you change Alma's glasses
More about grand theft auto
GTA 6 trailer screenshots

Weeks after modding GTA 6's map to GTA 5, modder pre-emptively pulls all their work offline after a single YouTube strike from Rockstar's owner
GTA 3

If these flying cars are anything to go by, development on the GTA 3 Dreamcast port is well on its way to becoming GTA Online
Ben Affleck in Air

Ben Affleck isn't in The Odyssey, but he plans to visit the set anyway to watch Christopher Nolan work: "He's one of the greatest filmmaking architects to ever live"
See more latest
Most Popular
Ben Affleck in Air
Ben Affleck isn't in The Odyssey, but he plans to visit the set anyway to watch Christopher Nolan work: "He's one of the greatest filmmaking architects to ever live"
Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 "is done," but it's been delayed again to October for "bug fixing, stability, and performance"
The Horrified: World of Monsters box close up
Save 56% on the run-up to Halfoween with this board game that lets you fight Cthulhu face-to-face
Dan Stevens in supernatural horror The Ritual
The Godfather and Godzilla x Kong stars' new exorcism horror The Ritual gets a creepy first trailer
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last Of Us season 2
Abby star Kaitlyn Dever played the Last of Us games with her dad and has been a fan "for a very long time"
Ben Affleck in Zack Snyder&#039;s Justice League
Ben Affleck reflects on the "excruciating experience" playing Batman in the Zack Snyder movies: "A lot of it was misalignment of agendas, understandings, expectations"
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds' first major update rights its greatest wrong by adding a proper Palico cooking animation, and it's letting you change Alma's glasses
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows has been the series' best launch since Valhalla, but that was "a perfect storm we may never see again," says Ubisoft
Stardew Valley: The Board Game being played
Roll up farming sim lovers, Stardew Valley: The Board Game is 25% off as we trundle into the spring sales
Sean Astin holds up a Samwise Gamgee minifigure while seated at a table in front of Lego The Shire, with other Lord of the Rings kits around him in a cottage room
Samwise Gamgee reveals Lego The Shire in a video nostalgic enough to make you tear up