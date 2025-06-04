Suda51 reveals his new "ultra-violent science-fiction" action game, featuring an FBI agent tracking down and defeating criminals "across spacetime"

Romeo is a Dead Man, a new "ultra-violent science-fiction" action game from No More Heroes director Goichi "Suda51" Suda and his studio Grasshopper Manufacture has been revealed at tonight's PlayStation State of Play.

Revealed in a flashy new trailer, Romeo is a Dead Man is on track for a 2026 release on PS5. Speaking following the reveal, Suda explains that the title stars Romeo Stargazer, an FBI investigator who "tracks down wanted criminals across spacetime and defeats them. That is the premise of this bloody action game.

"Romeo will not only use swords, but also guns," Suda continues. "The development team is working hard to create this strong-style action game.

"In addition, the title raises questions like, 'Why is Romeo a Dead Man?'" Suda adds, before telling us to "look forward to more information to come!"

Romeo is a Dead Man - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games

Meanwhile, a PlayStation Blog post teases that this is Grasshopper Manufacture's "bloodiest action game yet," and it'll feature "ridiculously clever level design in which you’ll be jumping back and forth between the real world subspace, and white-hot battles cathartic enough to collapse the universe itself!"

The story sounds pretty interesting, too – getting back to that whole "why is Romeo a Dead Man?" question, it turns out that's because our protagonist was "saved mere seconds before the end by way of a time paradox that shattered the space-time continuum, which was created by a genius scientist screwing around." You know, standard stuff.

As well as dealing with, uh, all that, Romeo is also searching for his missing girlfriend, and you'll never guess what she's called. (Yes, it's Juliet.)

There's a whole lot to unpack, but it's looking really promising, and incredibly unique.