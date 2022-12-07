How to watch The Game Awards 2022 live

Wondering how to watch The Game Awards 2022 as it airs? We've got the details you need.

It's that time of year again: when all of the games we've played this year get the recognition they deserve. This year, The Game Awards kicks off on December 8 (or 9th depending on your time zone) at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT / 12:30AM GMT.

That's right, it's going to be nice and early for those watching the show live from LA, and super late into the night for those watching at home in the UK. Speaking of tuning in from home, you've got a lot of choices this year. The easiest way to watch live is to bookmark this page and watch the embedded stream below when the time comes.

You can also head over to The Game Awards' official YouTube (opens in new tab) and Twitch (opens in new tab) channels as well as the show's Twitter (opens in new tab) and Facebook (opens in new tab) accounts or Discord server (opens in new tab). If you'd like to get your hands on a free Steam Deck, you're best off watching live via Steam (opens in new tab) as Valve is giving away a Steam Deck for each minute of the live broadcast .

This year's award nominees are a top-notch mix of big and small games. Many of the big hitters of this year - including Elden Ring , God of War Ragnarok , Horizon Forbidden West , Stray , A Plague Tale: Requiem , and more - are nominated for a number of categories, including Game of the Year. It'll also be exciting to see the winner of the Players' Voice award as Sonic and Genshin Impact fans are currently battling it out to win their favorite game the top spot.

Thanks to a series of posts featured on The Game Awards Twitter account, we also know some of the upcoming games confirmed to be making an appearance. This includes new reveals for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor , Tekken 8, Destiny 2 Lightfall, Wild Hearts, Baldur’s Gate 3, and more.

Of course, a lot of announcements are still under wraps right now, and if host Geoff Keyleigh's Twitter account is anything to go by, they're going to be worth staying up for.