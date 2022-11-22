Here are all the Golden Joystick Awards 2022 winners

By Sam Loveridge
published

Elden Ring wins big as it takes home four awards, with FromSoftware Inc. claiming Best Studio

Ready to discover all the Golden Joystick Awards 2022 winners? Well, you've come to the right place.

The show, which took place on Tuesday, November 22, is now in its 40th year, and continues to recognize the talent present all across the video game industry. From creating experiences that enrich our lives and transfix us during our downtime, to the people that bring those characters and worlds to life, there are plenty of games and studios that deserve recognition each year. 

We received millions of votes, with players coming out in their droves to help crown the games they loved the most over the past 12 months. This year, it's Elden Ring that's taken home the most awards, picking up four Golden Joysticks in total. FromSoftware Inc. claimed Best Studio, making it five in total for the developers.

Here is the full list of everything that won at tonight's Golden Joystick Awards 2022. You can click on the categories to view the shortlist video and winner's acceptance speeches in full. Trust us, there are some amazing acceptance videos, including Gabe Newell, a space overlord, and a talking cat.

Golden Joystick Award Winners 2022

Full Nominations

Best Storytelling

  • IMMORTALITY
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • Horizon Forbidden West (WINNER)
  • NORCO
  • I Was A Teenage Exocolonist
  • Wayward Strand

Still Playing Award

  • Genshin Impact (WINNER)
  • The Sims 4 
  • Destiny 2 
  • Final Fantasy XIV 
  • Minecraft 
  • Fortnite 
  • Pokémon GO 
  • Apex Legends 
  • Lost Ark 
  • The Elder Scrolls Online

Best Visual Design

  • Elden Ring (WINNER)
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Lost in Play

Studio of the Year

  • Roll7 
  • Terrible Toybox 
  • Half Mermaid 
  • FromSoftware Inc. (WINNER)
  • Interior / Night 
  • Tribute Games

Best Game Expansion

  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
  • Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (WINNER)
  • GTA Online: The Contract
  • Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons
  • Total War: Warhammer III - Immortal Empires 

Best Early Access Launch

  • Disney Dreamlight Valley 
  • Slime Rancher 2 (WINNER)
  • Dune: Spice Wars 
  • Core Keeper 
  • Vampire Survivors 
  • Gloomwood

Best Indie Game

  • Cult of the Lamb (WINNER)
  • Tunic
  • Rollerdrome
  • Dorfromantik
  • Neon White
  • Teardown

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Elden Ring (WINNER)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenue
  • MultiVersus
  • Splatoon 3
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Best Audio

  • We Are OFK
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • Gran Turismo 7 
  • OlliOlli World

Best Game Trailer

  • The Callisto Protocol The Truth of Black Iron Trailer 
  • Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer (WINNER)
  • skate. Still Working On It Trailer
  • Bloody Hell Hotel Reveal Trailer 
  • Time Flies Announcement Trailer
  • Alan Wake 2 Reveal Trailer

Best Game Community

  • Dreams
  • Final Fantasy 14 (WINNER)
  • GRID Legends
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Splatoon 3
  • Warframe

Best Gaming Hardware

  • Playdate
  • Steam Deck (WINNER)
  • Analogue Pocket
  • Backbone One: PlayStation Edition
  • Roccat Kone XP
  • WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5

Breakthrough Award

Vampire Survivors

Critics' Choice Award

Elden Ring

Nintendo Game of the Year

  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 
  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus (WINNER)
  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land 
  • Live A Live 
  • Splatoon 3 
  • Nintendo Switch Sports

PC Game of the Year

  • Neon White 
  • Return to Monkey Island (WINNER)
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker 
  • Teardown 
  • Total War: Warhammer 3 
  • Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters

PlayStation Game of the Year

  • Gran Turismo 7 
  • Horizon Forbidden West 
  • Stray (WINNER)
  • Elden Ring 
  • The Last Of Us Part I 
  • Sifu

Xbox Game of the Year

  • Halo Infinite 
  • Scorn 
  • Grounded (WINNER)
  • As Dusk Falls 
  • Sniper Elite 5 
  • Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Most Wanted Game

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (WINNER)
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  • Dead Island 2
  • Forspoken
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Starfield
  • Exoprimal
  • Redfall
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Mass Effect
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Kerbal Space Program 2
  • Dead Space

Ultimate Game of the Year

  • Elden Ring (WINNER)
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • Teardown
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3
  • Bayonetta 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  • Neon White
