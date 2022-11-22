Here are all the Golden Joystick Awards 2022 winners

Ready to discover all the Golden Joystick Awards 2022 winners? Well, you've come to the right place.



The show, which took place on Tuesday, November 22, is now in its 40th year, and continues to recognize the talent present all across the video game industry. From creating experiences that enrich our lives and transfix us during our downtime, to the people that bring those characters and worlds to life, there are plenty of games and studios that deserve recognition each year.

We received millions of votes, with players coming out in their droves to help crown the games they loved the most over the past 12 months. This year, it's Elden Ring that's taken home the most awards, picking up four Golden Joysticks in total. FromSoftware Inc. claimed Best Studio, making it five in total for the developers.

Here is the full list of everything that won at tonight's Golden Joystick Awards 2022. You can click on the categories to view the shortlist video and winner's acceptance speeches in full. Trust us, there are some amazing acceptance videos, including Gabe Newell, a space overlord, and a talking cat.

Golden Joystick Award Winners 2022

Full Nominations

Best Storytelling

IMMORTALITY

Return to Monkey Island

Horizon Forbidden West (WINNER)

NORCO

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist

Wayward Strand

Still Playing Award

Genshin Impact (WINNER)

The Sims 4

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Minecraft

Fortnite

Pokémon GO

Apex Legends

Lost Ark

The Elder Scrolls Online

Best Visual Design

Elden Ring (WINNER)

Horizon Forbidden West

Cult of the Lamb

Ghostwire: Tokyo

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Lost in Play

Studio of the Year

Roll7

Terrible Toybox

Half Mermaid

FromSoftware Inc. (WINNER)

Interior / Night

Tribute Games

Best Game Expansion

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (WINNER)

GTA Online: The Contract

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

Total War: Warhammer III - Immortal Empires

Best Early Access Launch

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Slime Rancher 2 (WINNER)

Dune: Spice Wars

Core Keeper

Vampire Survivors

Gloomwood

Best Indie Game

Cult of the Lamb (WINNER)

Tunic

Rollerdrome

Dorfromantik

Neon White

Teardown

Best Multiplayer Game

Elden Ring (WINNER)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenue

MultiVersus

Splatoon 3

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Best Audio

We Are OFK

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Metal: Hellsinger

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best Game Trailer

The Callisto Protocol The Truth of Black Iron Trailer

Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer (WINNER)

skate. Still Working On It Trailer

Bloody Hell Hotel Reveal Trailer

Time Flies Announcement Trailer

Alan Wake 2 Reveal Trailer

Best Game Community

Dreams

Final Fantasy 14 (WINNER)

GRID Legends

No Man’s Sky

Splatoon 3

Warframe

Best Gaming Hardware

Playdate

Steam Deck (WINNER)

Analogue Pocket

Backbone One: PlayStation Edition

Roccat Kone XP

WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5

Breakthrough Award

Vampire Survivors

Critics' Choice Award

Elden Ring

Best Performer

Nintendo Game of the Year

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (WINNER)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Live A Live

Splatoon 3

Nintendo Switch Sports

PC Game of the Year

Neon White

Return to Monkey Island (WINNER)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Teardown

Total War: Warhammer 3

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters

PlayStation Game of the Year

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray (WINNER)

Elden Ring

The Last Of Us Part I

Sifu

Xbox Game of the Year

Halo Infinite

Scorn

Grounded (WINNER)

As Dusk Falls

Sniper Elite 5

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Most Wanted Game

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (WINNER)

Final Fantasy XVI

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Dead Island 2

Forspoken

Street Fighter 6

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Honkai: Star Rail

Starfield

Exoprimal

Redfall

Hogwarts Legacy

Mass Effect

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kerbal Space Program 2

Dead Space

Ultimate Game of the Year