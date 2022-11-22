Here are all the Golden Joystick Awards 2022 winners

Ready to discover all the Golden Joystick Awards 2022 winners? Well, you've come to the right place.
The show, which took place on Tuesday, November 22, is now in its 40th year, and continues to recognize the talent present all across the video game industry. From creating experiences that enrich our lives and transfix us during our downtime, to the people that bring those characters and worlds to life, there are plenty of games and studios that deserve recognition each year.
We received millions of votes, with players coming out in their droves to help crown the games they loved the most over the past 12 months. This year, it's Elden Ring that's taken home the most awards, picking up four Golden Joysticks in total. FromSoftware Inc. claimed Best Studio, making it five in total for the developers.
Here is the full list of everything that won at tonight's Golden Joystick Awards 2022. You can click on the categories to view the shortlist video and winner's acceptance speeches in full. Trust us, there are some amazing acceptance videos, including Gabe Newell, a space overlord, and a talking cat.
Golden Joystick Award Winners 2022
- Best Storytelling (opens in new tab) - Horizon Forbidden West
- Still Playing Award (opens in new tab) - Genshin Impact
- Best Visual Design (opens in new tab) - Elden Ring
- Studio of the Year (opens in new tab) - FromSoftware
- Best Game Expansion (opens in new tab) - Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
- Best Early Access Launch (opens in new tab) - Slime Rancher 2
- Best Indie Game (opens in new tab)- Cult of the Lamb
- Best Multiplayer Game (opens in new tab) - Elden Ring
- Best Audio (opens in new tab) - Metal: Hellsinger
- Best Game Trailer (opens in new tab)- Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer
- Best Game Community (opens in new tab) - Final Fantasy 14
- Best Gaming Hardware (opens in new tab) - Steam Deck
- Breakthrough Award (opens in new tab) - Vampire Survivors
- Critics' Choice Award (opens in new tab) - Elden Ring
- Best Performer (opens in new tab) - Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel, Immortality)
- Nintendo Game of the Year (opens in new tab) - Pokemon Legends Arceus
- PC Game of the Year (opens in new tab) - Return to Monkey Island
- PlayStation Game of the Year (opens in new tab) - Stray
- Xbox Game of the Year (opens in new tab) - Grounded
- Most Wanted Game (opens in new tab)- Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Ultimate Game of the Year (opens in new tab) - Elden Ring
Full Nominations
Best Storytelling
- IMMORTALITY
- Return to Monkey Island
- Horizon Forbidden West (WINNER)
- NORCO
- I Was A Teenage Exocolonist
- Wayward Strand
Still Playing Award
- Genshin Impact (WINNER)
- The Sims 4
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Minecraft
- Fortnite
- Pokémon GO
- Apex Legends
- Lost Ark
- The Elder Scrolls Online
Best Visual Design
- Elden Ring (WINNER)
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Cult of the Lamb
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Lost in Play
Studio of the Year
- Roll7
- Terrible Toybox
- Half Mermaid
- FromSoftware Inc. (WINNER)
- Interior / Night
- Tribute Games
Best Game Expansion
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (WINNER)
- GTA Online: The Contract
- Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons
- Total War: Warhammer III - Immortal Empires
Best Early Access Launch
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Slime Rancher 2 (WINNER)
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Core Keeper
- Vampire Survivors
- Gloomwood
Best Indie Game
- Cult of the Lamb (WINNER)
- Tunic
- Rollerdrome
- Dorfromantik
- Neon White
- Teardown
Best Multiplayer Game
- Elden Ring (WINNER)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenue
- MultiVersus
- Splatoon 3
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Best Audio
- We Are OFK
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Best Game Trailer
- The Callisto Protocol The Truth of Black Iron Trailer
- Goat Simulator 3 Announcement Trailer (WINNER)
- skate. Still Working On It Trailer
- Bloody Hell Hotel Reveal Trailer
- Time Flies Announcement Trailer
- Alan Wake 2 Reveal Trailer
Best Game Community
- Dreams
- Final Fantasy 14 (WINNER)
- GRID Legends
- No Man’s Sky
- Splatoon 3
- Warframe
Best Gaming Hardware
- Playdate
- Steam Deck (WINNER)
- Analogue Pocket
- Backbone One: PlayStation Edition
- Roccat Kone XP
- WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5
Breakthrough Award
Vampire Survivors
Critics' Choice Award
Elden Ring
Best Performer
- Manon Gage (Marissa Marcel, Immortality) - WINNER
- Ted Rami (Travis, The Quarry)
- Dominic Armato (Guybrush Threepwood, Return to Monkey Island)
- Angela Bassett (Regalla, Horizon Forbidden West)
- Ashly Burch (Tiny Tina, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands)
- Christopher Judge (Kratos, God of War Ragnarok)
Nintendo Game of the Year
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus (WINNER)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Live A Live
- Splatoon 3
- Nintendo Switch Sports
PC Game of the Year
- Neon White
- Return to Monkey Island (WINNER)
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Teardown
- Total War: Warhammer 3
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters
PlayStation Game of the Year
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray (WINNER)
- Elden Ring
- The Last Of Us Part I
- Sifu
Xbox Game of the Year
- Halo Infinite
- Scorn
- Grounded (WINNER)
- As Dusk Falls
- Sniper Elite 5
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human
Most Wanted Game
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (WINNER)
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Dead Island 2
- Forspoken
- Street Fighter 6
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Starfield
- Exoprimal
- Redfall
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Mass Effect
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kerbal Space Program 2
- Dead Space
Ultimate Game of the Year
- Elden Ring (WINNER)
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Return to Monkey Island
- Teardown
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Neon White