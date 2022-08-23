Destiny 2 Lightfall reveal trailer confirms February release date and a cyberpunk war on Neptune

Destiny 2: Lightfall has finally been revealed, and on February 28, 2023 we'll be heading to Neptune to prevent a second Collapse plotted by the Witness and his newest disciple.

The Lightfall reveal trailer is a brisk crash course on the February expansion's biggest components. Calus, Destiny 2's original raid boss and most recent seasonal villain, is back as a new servant of the Witness, the scion of the Darkness. Guardians ally with a race of friendly Cloud Striders on Neptune to defend the city of Neomuna from Calus' Shadow Legion enclave and a new race of Darkness beings called Tormentors.

In the process, we'll master the Darkness power of Strand which frames the game's fifth, grappling hook-equipped subclass. Unlike Stasis before it, Strand is apparently a never-before-seen Darkness ability. Players will also come to terms with updated build crafting tools and, more importantly, an in-game LFG system poised to make playing with others much easier.

In the lead-up to Lightfall and the climax of the Light and Darkness Saga, Bungie's committed to "no more expansion sunsetting" for any reason. This should mean that Forsaken will be the last major bit of content to be cut from the game and shuffled into the Destiny Content Vault.

Today's Lightfall showcase aired alongside the start of Destiny 2 Season 18, now confirmed to be the Season of Plunder. Eramis, the big bad left languishing after the Beyond Light expansion, is back with a fleet of space pirates for a swashbuckling season.

The Season of Plunder will also see the release of Arc 3.0, Destiny 2's final subclass revamp, and the re-release of the beloved King's Fall raid from the original Destiny's Taken King expansion.