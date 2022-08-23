Bungie promises "no more expansion sunsetting" for Destiny 2

As part of today's Destiny 2 Lightfall reveal , Bungie has committed to "no more expansion sunsetting" for the game's ongoing Light and Darkness saga.

"We've been working on the Destiny engine behind the scenes, preparing our technology and our game to last for many, many years to come," general manager Justin Truman said during today's reveal stream. "Because Destiny 2 is not going anywhere, and neither are your expansions. We want this story, since we first communed with the Darkness on the Moon, to be fully playable start to finish. So we're happy to announce today that we are not planning to sunset any more expansions.

"We want the Destiny universe to grow, and we're going to continue to do everything that we can behind the scenes to keep that possible within our game engine," Truman added.

A few years ago, Bungie announced the Destiny Content Vault as a way to cycle out old content to make room – seemingly in terms of design space as well as sheer technical storage – for new content and destinations. It was pitched and received as a necessary evil, and while many players likely didn't notice the loss of some content, nobody was ever happy to see activities and destinations, many of them from paid installments, removed from the game. Most recently, the Forsaken expansion was reduced to a small pack of equipment, with the bulk of the DLC going into the vault.

With today's news, Bungie's affirming that the core of the Light and Darkness saga will remain in the game. That covers the Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, and Witch Queen expansions as well as Lightfall and 2024's The Final Shape. Bungie confirmed (opens in new tab) that seasonal content will still rotate out with each expansion year, but the bones of expansions will be exempt from vaulting.

Truman's comments also reinforce the point that the Light and Darkness saga won't be the end of Destiny 2 as a game or as Bungie's primary platform. In other words, as we've heard before, an independent Destiny 3 won't follow The Final Shape.