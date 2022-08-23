New Destiny 2 subclasses leak ahead of Destiny Showcase later today

Leaks for Destiny 2’s upcoming Lightfall expansion have begun to appear ahead of the Destiny Showcase stream due later today. Naturally, if you want to go into the broadcast free of potential spoilers, I’d skip to the end of the article.

One image (opens in new tab) has begun to circulate on Reddit that depicts three guardians posing with weapons that are imbued with green energy, hinting towards new Lightfall subclasses – the warlock controls a mist of poison gas, the hunter holds a knife that is bound to a rope, and the titan has two giant horns attached to their fists.

This leak wouldn’t be the first time we’ve potentially seen Destiny 2’s next subclasses. Earlier this month, a Bungie developer uploaded now-deleted footage to ArtStation, featuring a player doing a finisher. While that seems innocent, people noticed green UI and ability icons pointing toward a potential new subclass. So far, the two leaks share the commonality of the green colour, though you’ll have to wait until the showcase later today for possible confirmation of a poison-themed subclass, which fans have desired for a wee while now.

That’s not all that’s leaked, though. We’ve also seen some key art (opens in new tab) for the Lightfall annual pass. It doesn’t reveal too much, though the armour seen matches up with the previous subclass leak, and the image is decorated in a neon and cyberpunk theme, putting us in mind of Season of the Splicer.

If that’s not enough for you, it also recently leaked that Destiny 2 is crossing over with Fortnite. The twist is that the battle royale is coming into Destiny 2’s solar system with some unique armour, rather than the other way around.

Either way, we don’t have long to wait to find out how much of this stuff is true. The Destiny Showcase is due to start at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST later today on YouTube (opens in new tab)and Twitch (opens in new tab).

If you're looking for more to get you excited, the Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 preview has confirmed a new Super and buffed Blink for Hunters.