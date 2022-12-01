You can win a Steam Deck just by watching The Game Awards next week

Valve has announced it is working with The Game Awards to give away one of its Steam Decks every minute that the event is live.

As revealed on Twitter, Valve is giving away one 512GB Steam Deck per minute of The Game Awards live broadcast on December 8th 2022. All you need to do to enter is sign up and watch the live broadcast on Valve's digital storefront Steam. Even if you don't win a Steam Deck, you don't come away empty-handed as Valve is also giving away an exclusive animated Steam Pal digital sticker to all registrants.

In celebration of @thegameawards and Steam Deck being in stock, we're giving away one 512GB Steam Deck per minute of the broadcast on Dec 8th!Learn more and register for the giveaway here: https://t.co/yX0V4D8FGO(everyone gets a Steam Pal sticker) pic.twitter.com/sszM49VHQwNovember 30, 2022 See more

Although this sounds too good to be true, it is actually happening - but it's important to take note of the terms and conditions of this giveaway. As found on Steam (opens in new tab), the official rules state that only those in select countries (including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, parts of Europe, and more) can participate in the giveaway as Valve is already selling Steam Decks in these countries.

The rules also state that those with any connection to Valve as a company (including those connected to those individuals) are not allowed to enter, for obvious reasons. The giveaway is also limited to only one prize per household, so you can't get your whole family to enter in hopes of winning several Steam Decks in one night.

Most importantly, in order to be eligible for the prize, the entrant's Steam accounts must be "in good standing" meaning there mustn't be any active bans, locks, or anything else of the sort. The same account must have made a purchase on Steam between November 14, 2021, at 12:00am GMT, and November 14, 2022, from any of the countries listed in the terms and conditions.

If all of these apply to you, great news! You can try and win a Steam Deck during the awards next week! If not, you'll just have to get one the old fashion way and buy it. Which is even easier now that (as of October 2022) buying a Steam Deck no longer requires a reservation .