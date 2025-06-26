Look, I'm loving Mario Kart World, but it won't keep me playing my favorite PS1 racer on this $40 retro handheld

Like many new Nintendo Switch 2 owners, I've been playing far too much Mario Kart World this month. The new free-roam frenzy is one of the best in the series by far, but at the same time, it has resulted in my once again playing one of the PS1's best kart racing romps on a handheld that's far cheaper than Ninty's latest console.

The go-karting classic in question is, of course, Crash Team Racing, and I've been ironically using the Game Boy Micro-inspired Anbernic RG28XX for my recent replays. Obviously, this pocket-sized portable doesn't keep up with Nintendo's best gaming handheld contender in terms of specs, but it does give it a thrashing in the price pit.

Anbernic RG28XX | $54.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - This is a record low on an already super cheap handheld, and for under $40, you're getting a remarkably small handheld emulator that'll happily run everything from Game Boy games to PS1 classics. It'll also fit in that weird tiny jeans pocket (you know the one). UK: £32.99 at Aliexpress

The RG28XX is far from being the only handheld that costs less than a Switch 2 game, as that's a bit of a trend when it comes to the best retro consoles with discounts applied. But this candy-bar-sized contraption packs a ridiculous number of emulation perks into a small package, and it could keep you just as entertained when travelling.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Since we're talking about an emulation device that uses Linux to run the classics, the RG28XX is naturally more than a Crash Team Racing machine. It can handle everything up to the Sega Dreamcast and PSP, and it doesn't break a sweat fulfilling its Game Boy duties. However, CRT makes a case for this tiny gadget being a solid way to revisit PS1 games, and surprisingly, even ergonomics aren't an issue.

I'd be lying if I said the RG28XX is the comfiest handheld to hold in the world, but it's far less cramped than you'd think. Its d-pad is just large enough to live up to its Game Boy ancestry, and the dome buttons are servicable despite occupying less space than my thumb. The real surprise here, though, is the clicky shoulder buttons, as even though they're a little rattly, they hold up really well when drifting through tracks in CTR.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

You'd think at this price point, the RG28XX would be rocking a pretty shoddy screen. Yet, that's not remotely the case, and while its 2.83-inch IPS display wields a lowly resolution of 640 x 480, that actually helps older adventures look nice and crisp. Using a lower native resolution also means the handheld's dual-core Mali-G31 MP2 chip isn't going to over-stretch itself trying to upscale things, resulting in better performance and smoother frame rates.

If I'm being real, there's very little I dislike about the RG28XX, especially given its cheap price point. It doesn't feel quite as solid as the company's other handhelds, with the Anbernic RG Cube still reigning supreme as a premium option. And, while I get why PS2 is too much for this low-spec Linux handheld, being able to dive into that massive library would have perfected this portable.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For what it's worth, though, I honestly think the RG28XX would still be worth it even if it solely ran Crash Team Racing. There's something special about having a handheld always within reach for some instant CTR action, and it's been fun jumping back and forth between Mario Kart World and the PS1 classic to feel how much the genre has changed.

Already rocking Valve's handheld? Swing by the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck dock.