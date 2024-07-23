House of the Dragon fans think the show has secretly killed off one of last season's best characters, and the clue is in season 2 episode 6
Is he really gone?
According to a new House of the Dragon fan theory, one of the best characters from season 1 may have been secretly killed or died off-screen, and the show's most recent episode might have just backed it up...
Warning, major spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6 follow, so make sure you are up to date before reading on!
The most recent installment of House of the Dragon season 2 was packed full of drama, but the most shocking part of the episode was when Rhaenyra enlisted an apparent dragonseed to try and claim the now wild dragon Seasmoke. The beast, unfortunately, burned the man to a crisp, but later set his sights on Lord Corlys' bastard son Addam of Hull. In the trailer for episode 7, we can see Addam standing in front of Seasmoke, which suggests he is the dragon's new rider.
However, the fact that Seasmoke has now been claimed by Addam has sparked a very interesting fan theory, that Seasmoke's past rider Ser Leanor Velaryon is dead.
The theory, which has been swirling around online, was posted on Twitter by the popular fan account Westerosies. "According to George R.R. Martin’s works and lore, once a dragon has bonded with its rider, it will not allow anyone else to mount it while its rider lives unless accompanied by their rider," stated Westerosies, "This would mean Leanor Velaryon possibly died off-screen."
Son of Lord Corlys and Princess Rhaenys, husband to Rhaenyra, and heir to The Stepstones, Leanor played a big role in season 1. However, his attraction to men meant his relationship with Rhaenyra never truly came to fruition, and so, in the end, the two decided to seek out their own romantic relationships. In an attempt to escape his past life and duties, Leanor faked his death and left the realm with his lover, never to be seen again.
Up until now, we were under the impression that Leanor lived elsewhere. But if the show is following Martin's rule that a dragon will not claim another rider until they are dead, he must have died off-screen. Other fans seem to think so too, as one replied, "Velaryon dragon loyalty suggests his off-screen demise," and another agreed, "Yes he did otherwise Seasmoke would have followed him."
Another fan pointed out another possible clue earlier in the season, "That's why Seasmoke has been flying around in circles crying out. The bond with his rider was broken." Others suggested that the reason why Seasmoke has bonded with Addam is because he "smelled his blood," as Addam is Leanor's half-brother.
However, it is important to note that Seasmoke may have just presumed his past rider Leanor is dead due to the fact everyone else in the realm (apart from Rhaenyra and Daemon) believes he is. But, on the other hand, as dragons are magical creatures, they could well know that their rider has died without even seeing a body. For possible confirmation of Ser Leanor's apparent death, you'll just have to keep on watching the show.
I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.