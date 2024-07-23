Leonardo searches for a new way of life in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #4

It's the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' 40th anniversary year and there's a lot to celebrate. The main TMNT book relaunches this week with a new #1 and a new creative team in writer Jason Aaron and artist Joëlle Jones, a sequel to TMNT: The Last Ronin is currently ongoing, and an exciting new spin-off, Nightwatcher, is also on the way.

Now we have an exclusive first look at some of of October 2024's TMNT covers. There's no issue of TMNT: The Last Ronin II - Re-Evolution in October, but there is the fourth installment of the monthly Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles book, the third issue of Nightwatcher, and a new instalment of the ever-popular Saturday Morning Adventures. Check out the new covers and IDW's solicitations information for the comics - including full credits, synopses, and release dates - below.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #4

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: IDW) (Image credit: IDW) (Image credit: IDW) (Image credit: IDW) (Image credit: IDW)

Written by Jason Aaron

Art by Cliff Chiang

Cover A by Rafael Albuquerque

Cover B by Cliff Chaing

Cover C by Kevin Eastman

Cover D by J. Gonzo

Cover E by Cliff Chiang

RI 1:25 Variant by Danny Earls

RI 1:50 Variant by Darick Robertson

RI 1:75 Variant by Lee Bermejo

RI 1:100 Variant by Lee Weeks

On sale 10/23/24

Preorder deadline: 9/9/24

Leonardo is traveling the world in search of peace. All the adventures—good and bad—he's had with his brothers have taken their toll, and he is seeking a new way to exist, leaving the life of New York far behind. On the banks of the Ganges, he has found a turtle colony that shows him a simpler way to be, but even these turtles have their foes. Leo can fend off the poachers easily, protecting his temporary home, but what will he do when a deadlier enemy comes searching for him?

Continuing this new run of stories by legendary comics scribe Jason Aaron (The Mighty Thor, Batman: Off-World), each of these first four issues focus on one Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. In the Leonardo issue, Jason is matched with fan-favorite artist Cliff Chiang (Paper Girls, Catwoman: Lonely City), whose unique style is a perfect match for this unique TMNT story!

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: NIGHTWATCHER #3

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: IDW) (Image credit: IDW) (Image credit: IDW)

Written by Juni Ba

Art by Fero Pe

Cover A by Fero Pe

Cover B by Jon Lankry

RI 1:10 Variant by Juni Ba

On sale 11/6/24

Preorder deadline: 9/30/24

In the wake of the M-Bomb that was dropped in Union Square over a year ago, many New Yorkers' lives were turned upside down as they struggled to adapt to their new normal as human-born mutants. As the social media circus descends on a new mutant who turned to crime after her life was destroyed, Nightwatcher seeks to find her first and discover the full story. The supposedly simple case rapidly gets more complicated as more details are revealed, though, and it's up to Nightwatcher to determine who truly needs justice.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #18

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: IDW) (Image credit: IDW)

Written by Erik Burnham

Art by Sarah Myer

Cover A by Sarah Myer

Cover B by Rik Mack

On sale 10/23/24

Preorder deadline: 9/16/24

The New York Museum of Science and History had itself a curious mystery! Somehow, each night, an exhibit was broken, and it went on too long to be a practical joke. That’s the setup that led Mona Lisa and Raphael to investigate, and inadvertently free, the ancient mutant inventor Ptah from his centuries-long imprisonment. Now, teamed up with the friendly mutant mummy Bakari, our heroes must stop Ptah from conquering the city. Plus, Shredder tries to escape an imprisonment of his own, all in the latest issue of TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures!

Get your fill of TMNT action right now with the best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics of all time.