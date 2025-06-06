A new Scott Pilgrim beat 'em up is coming from the developers of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

15 years after the banger that was Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game, the graphic novel series is getting another beat 'em up revealed at Summer Game Fest in the form of Scott Pilgrim EX, developed by Tribute Games, which was responsible for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

Scott Pilgrim EX is an online four-player brawler that looks to be recapturing the River City Ransom-vibes of the previous Scott Pilgrim game, using what looks to be a fully-explorable map like River City Girls. Its trailer promises seven playable characters, but only shows off Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers. Given the previous game had Wallace, Knives, Stephen, Kim, and Nega Scott, I could see Tribute Games reusing the same cast as last time. Although, given her role in animated show Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, I could see them adding Ramona's ex-girlfriend Roxie Richter to that list this time.

EX is pegged to launch in 2026 on consoles and PC (only Nintendo Switch however, there's no Nintendo Switch 2 version), and it will have an original story written by Bryan Lee O'Malley (the creator of the Scott Pilgrim series). Not only that, but indie band Anamanaguchi is back to compose the soundtrack following their incredible soundtrack for the original game and their songs for the animated show.

Tribute Games was founded by Jonathan Lavigne, who worked on the original Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World game at Ubisoft, so the developer is a natural fit for another Scott Pilgrim title. But even without that connection, TMNT Shredder's Revenge is one of the best beat 'em ups of the last decade, so Scott Pilgrim EX should be in good hands, regardless.

