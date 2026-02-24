The Simpsons Hit and Run studio resurfaces, and it's taken no time at all for fans to demand a remaster or sequel to the beloved GTA-style spin on Springfield

Radical Entertainment is back, in New Radical Games form

Don't get too excited, but it appears something is going on with Radical Entertainment, the company that gave us Prototype, Scarface: The World is Yours, and the iconic The Simpsons Hit and Run. A relaunch of some sort may be underway, as a redone website teasing a potential comeback has been uncovered.

New Radical Games is the moniker under which this era is known. "It all started with Radical Entertainment back in 1991," says the official site. "Fast forward to 2025 and we have amassed invaluable experience along the way. We know how to capture the essence of world-class intellectual properties, and deliver licensed games that delight fans everywhere."

Wilkinson was a co-founder of Radical Entertainment, and stayed with the company from 1991 through to 2008, selling it to Vivendi Games in 2006. He then became part of Hothead. Bennison served several roles within Radical Entertainment from 1995 to 2009, before joining Capcom's Vancouver studio as COO, then sitting in the same position on Hothead for 2020 through to 2024.

They're a pair of seasoned developers, and front and center in their portfolio here are The Simpsons Hit and Run and The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction. They offer work-for-hire development, porting, studio support and more, though people are focusing on Springfield's GTA-like.

A user on ResetEra immediately proposed contacting this outfit to demand a remaster of Hit and Run. Some form of re-release or sequel is on the tip of many tongues as this reveal spread across social media, and in the spirit of managing expectations, those rights could take a while to figure out. The previous iteration of Radical suffered mass layoffs in the early 2010s under Activision, hopefully this version can ultimately fare better.

Simpsons: Hit & Run might be stuck in rights purgatory, but fans of the classic open-world game can dry their tears with a beautiful Futurama conversion mod

