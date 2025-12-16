Rockstar classic Bully gets online mod after 20 years, complete with racing minigame and plenty of children to beat up with your friends: "We’ve been cooking"

Fans have finally done what Rockstar Games should've done a long time ago, as Bully Online is out now.

Almost two decades on from GTA first going online, it's clear that Rockstar's games are not only amazing single-player sandboxes, but also a great place to mess around in with friends. And while Rockstar has only given that honor to GTA 4 / 5 and Red Dead Redemption 1 / 2, it's undeniable that the formula would be great for a number of its titles. Older titles like GTA San Andreas have had multiplayer mods for years, but now Rockstar's underappreciated (by Rockstar standards, anyway) open-world classic is joining the party.

BULLY Online HAS BEEN RELEASED!!

Bully Online was announced back in October, and despite saying it won't be around until 2026, the developers – now going by "Fat Pigeon Development" – released a video this week confirming that "BULLY Online HAS BEEN RELEASED!!" The lead developerm, Swegta, also noted that to "ensure the survival of Bully Online, we've decided to release this as open source to the whole community." This means that "anyone who has the knowhow and wants to can contribute to this project if they so desire."

Bully Online not only implements the online free roaming found in the likes of GTA Online, but also introduces over 60 minigames in the same vein as GTA online, including races, sky obstacle courses, and a FPS mode where you play as rats. Plus, the project reintroduces some cut beta areas from the original Bully, as well as sprucing up the 2006-era PS2 environments with new attention to detail like plants and animated TVs in shop windows.

The mod is available now on Swegta's website, which gives you all the details you need to join in and the list of mods that are not compatible with the new online game.

