Rockstar isn't making Bully 2, so fans are taking matters into their own hands with a GTA Online-inspired mode with "minigames, free-roaming, and roleplay"

While it seems very unlikely that Rockstar will ever follow up on or return to its 2006 classic Bully, fans are taking things into their own hands by giving the original online play.

Let's face it, Bully 2 probably isn't going to happen. At least not any time in the near future, given how Rockstar Games is currently developing games at a cadence of one or two per decade (although the 2020s may only have one if the studio's next game takes as long as GTA 6 has). Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser previously said Bully 2 never happened because "you just can't do all the projects you want" and given that his "own childhood" shaped "a lot" of Rockstar's cult classic a sequel's chances feel even less likely since he left the studio.

But in an era where fan-made mods are more impressive than ever, with the likes of a Futurama version of The Simpsons: Hit & Run and Fallout London , a group of developers has assured Bully will live on. Rockstar Games-focused YouTuber Swegta released a video titled "BULLY Online is Happening!!" in which they announced that a group of developers has been working alongside him on an online mode for Bully.

This Online mode is similar to those found in GTA, with "minigames, free-roaming, and roleplay," which includes a fleshed-out inventory system, with players able to earn money in-game to buy things like cars, items, and houses. There's even an FPS mode where you play as rats with guns, "obviously we didn't want to add guns to the free-roaming experience" (with making the combat appropriate for young characters being a big concern for Rockstar too ), so the way to get around all of that is "put the guns in the hands of cartoony, oversized rats).

The mod should be made available "in due time." However, players who support the project on its Ko-fi page will be given perks like early access to the mod in December 2025, behind-the-scenes content like developer commentary, and an in-game camera.

