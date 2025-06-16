Star Trek: Strange New Worlds showrunners reveal plans for a cancelled crossover with the '70s animated series

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is dropping its third season soon, with the new series beaming down to Paramount Plus on July 17 in both the US and the UK. In the new issue of SFX magazine , which features Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on the cover and hits newsstands on Wednesday, June 18, showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers preview the new episodes, while also talking about some of the ideas that didn't quite make the cut.

One of those would have seen Strange New Worlds linking up with a largely forgotten chapter in Trek history... "We really wanted to do a TAS [The Animated Series, made by Filmation in the '70s] episode, and for a bunch of reasons we couldn't quite get there," revealed Goldsman. Alas, it was not to be, with the showrunner adding, "We haven't done a straight animated episode and I don't think we will. Whether it would break the show or not I don't know. Probably not. It's hard to know what would break it."

This wouldn't have been the first time that Strange New Worlds crossed over with one of the franchise's animated series, of course. Last season's 'Those Old Scientists' saw Captain Pike's crew meet Tawny Newsome's Mariner and Jack Quaid's Boimler from Star Trek: Lower Decks.

It's been a conflicting few days for fans of the show. Last week it was announced that the show would continue to boldly go into a fifth season sometime in the future, but that season will also be the series' last. Still, fans have a lot to look forward to, with our Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 review suggesting that the show's latest episodes may just be its best yet.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 debuts on Paramount Plus in the US and the UK on Thursday, July 17. Read more in the latest issue of SFX magazine , which will be available from Wednesday, June 18. Here's the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cover you need to be looking out for on newsstands below...

