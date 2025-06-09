Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 trailer introduces a new slew of adventures as Spock and the crew leap into the unknown – and teases Kirk’s promotion to Captain

The first trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has arrived – and it looks like the crew of the Enterprise is ready to delve even further into the strange unknown...which might mean James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) taking over the Captain's chair.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we see a brief scene where Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) appears to be handing the reins to Kirk: "The choices you make in that chair," he says. "They are yours to make, and yours to live with."

While the character of James T. Kirk, famously portrayed by William Shatner, is widely regarded as Captain Kirk – he is not yet a Captain in Strange New Worlds. The closest we've come so far is a season 2 episode that sees the crew enter an alternate reality where Kirk is indeed Captain of the Enterprise. It's also worth mentioning that he's been a recurring character since season 1, and that his potential takeover as Captain could very well promote him to series regular in the show's fourth season.

The cast includes Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley/Number One. The series holds a 98% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the highest-rated project in the entire Star Trek franchise.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 is set to hit Paramount Plus on July 17. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond.