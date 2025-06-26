The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman is taking over Transformers, and he's bringing DC's best artist with him

Skybound Entertainment's Transformers title has been one of the crown jewels of the publisher's Energon Universe line, which also includes Skybound's GI Joe comics. Now, with fan-favorite writer Daniel Warren Johnson and artist Jorge Corona leaving Transformers, Skybound co-founder (and creator of The Walking Dead) Robert Kirkman is taking over the title, and he's bringing Dan Mora, one of DC's top artists, along for the ride.

Kirkman and Mora will be joined by colorist Mike Spicer and letterer Rus Wooton who will remain on board through the change in creative team. It's unclear whether Mora will be leaving his current DC title Justice League Unlimited, or if he'll pull double duty – something few other top-tier superhero artists can accomplish, but a feat Mora has done before.

Transformers #25 will also feature a back-up story by Kirkman and departing series artist Jorge Corona. We've got an early look at some pages from the main story featuring Dan Mora's art, along with the issue's covers by David Nakayama, Daniel Warren Johnson and Mike Spicer, Jorge Corona and Mike Spicer, Kael Ngu, Dan Mora, and Jae Lee and June Chung, as well as Autobot- and Decepticon-themed blank sketch covers.

Check it out:

"Holy smokes, I’m writing a TRANSFORMERS comic!" says Kirkman in a statement. "I've been so invested in this series since the beginning. I've marveled at what Daniel Warren Johnson and Jorge Corona have brought to some of my all-time favorite characters. When Daniel's run came to an end, I could stand on the sidelines no more! I just had to get in the ring! It's a tremendous honor to be a small part of the legacy of these amazing characters. This world has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. I can't wait for everyone to see what the legendary Dan Mora and I are cooking up!"

"I've been a huge TRANSFORMERS fan ever since I can remember, so it's been a real thrill to come aboard the series with the equally thrilling Robert Kirkman," adds Dan Mora. "I've also been a huge fan of Daniel Warren Johnson and Jorge Corona, and what they've done on this title has literally been out of this world. Drawing my favorite Autobots and Decepticons brings me back to all of the fun I had playing with them as a kid, so I hope to add my own spark to their legacy and can't wait for fans to see what Robert and I have been toying with for the Energon Universe next!"

Transformers #25 goes on sale October 8, 2025.

