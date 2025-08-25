Decepticon leader Megatron becomes the Worst Bot Ever as he does a Freaky Friday mind-swap with Ballpoint, the Transformer who is literally just a pen

Skybound Comet's hilariously entertaining all-ages OGN Transformers: Worst Bot Ever is getting a sequel in which newly minted Autobot Ballpoint - whose alternate form is literally just a ballpoint pen - undergoes a Freaky Friday style mind-swap with the most menacing villain in the Transformers franchise, Decepticon leader Megatron.

Transformers: Worst Bot Ever - Bot Swap brings back the creative team of writer Brian 'Smitty' Smith and artist Marz Jr. for the second tale in their delightful saga of a seemingly useless Decepticon becoming an Autobot hero.

Now, Megatron, who is no stranger to turning into an inanimate object himself, as his original alternate form is a handgun wielded by other Decepticons, will find himself trapped in a body that is nothing like his usually imposing structure, while Ballpoint will suddenly have all the power of one of a well-honed killing machine.

(Image credit: Skybound Comet)

"I'm absolutely thrilled to deliver more adventures of the bot with the biggest ego (and even bigger heart)," says writer Brian 'Smitty' Smith in a statement. "Ballpoint has made an immediate impact with TRANSFORMERS fans of all ages, you're gonna want to buckle up for this next ride!"

"What have you gotten yourself into this time Ballpoint?!" adds artist Marz Jr. "I'm pumped to be bringing back the lovable rascal for another wacky adventure!"

Skybound Comet is the all-ages wing of The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman's Image Comics imprint Skybound, current publisher of the ongoing Transformers comic which will soon be written by Kirkman himself.

Transformers: Worst Bot Ever - Bot Swap goes on sale in June 2026.

