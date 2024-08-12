Transformers officially introduces its "Worst Bot Ever", who turns into a ballpoint pen

Between the Autobots and Decepticons, there are Transformers who can turn into almost anything, from dinosaurs, to tanks, to cassette tapes and beyond. And now, there's a Decepticon who will have to try and make a name for himself with perhaps the most benign transformation yet: a ballpoint pen.

Transformers: Worst Bot Ever: Meet Ballpoint is a new YA/Middle Grade original graphic novel which puts it all right out there in the title - Ballpoint is a Transformer who turns into a pen and he's the worst.

(Image credit: Skybound Comet)

"The Decepticons are known for being bad...but Ballpoint is truly the worst –the biggest failure of them all. After the latest attempt to take down the Autobots goes horribly wrong, he's kicked out of the Decepticons, for good!" reads Skybound Comet's description of the OGN. "Will Ballpoint be able to prove his worth by defeating the Autobots all by himself? Or will he keep failing and find that being the “best” is...More than Meets the Eye?"

It's honestly a pretty funny concept, and the Transformers franchise has always had its share of comedy, so it seems like a match made in heaven for a YA OGN.

Speaking of which, Transformers: Worst Bot Ever: Meet Ballpoint will be the first release from Skybound Comet, Skybound Entertainment's new young reader focused imprint. It also marks the first in a series of original graphic novels created by writer Brian 'Smitty' Smith and artist Marz Jr.

"It's been awesome bringing Ballpoint to life," says Brian 'Smitty' Smith in a statement accompanying the announcement. "Getting to add a brand-new character to the Transformers universe is a once in a lifetime opportunity!”

"I've been obsessed with Transformers since I was a kid," adds Marz Jr. "The 1986 animated movie blew my mind! I've tried to put that magic and love into each page."

Transformers: Worst Bot Ever: Meet Ballpoint goes on sale in July 2025.

