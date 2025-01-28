Meet the worst Transformer ever, a Decepticon named Ballpoint who turns into a normal sized ballpoint pen

In the world of toys, the worst Transformer of all time is surely debatable. But in the world of comic books, the Worst Bot Ever is Ballpoint, a Decepticon whose alt-form is a literal ballpoint pen of normal size. If you thought G1 Megatron's transformation into a hand-held pistol was kinda weird, Ballpoint takes that same sort of concept to its hilarious limits.

Now, Skybound Comet, the all-ages imprint of Image Comics subsidiary Skybound Entertainment, has released a preview of the all-ages OGN Transformers: Worst Bot Ever - Meet Ballpoint, the first in a series of graphic novels by writer Brian 'Smitty' Smith and artist Marz Jr.

In the preview, we see just how dangerous Ballpoint can be, and we also get a glimpse of the very special connection Ballpoint shares with Decepticon leader Megatron - at least in his own mind.

Check it out:

Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Image/Skybound) (Image credit: Image/Skybound) (Image credit: Image/Skybound) (Image credit: Image/Skybound) (Image credit: Image/Skybound) (Image credit: Image/Skybound) (Image credit: Image/Skybound) (Image credit: Image/Skybound) (Image credit: Image/Skybound) (Image credit: Image/Skybound) (Image credit: Image/Skybound) (Image credit: Image/Skybound) (Image credit: Image/Skybound) (Image credit: Image/Skybound) (Image credit: Image/Skybound)

"The Decepticons are known for being bad...but Ballpoint is truly the worst –the biggest failure of them all. After the latest attempt to take down the Autobots goes horribly wrong, he’s kicked out of the Decepticons, for good!" reads Skybound's official description of Transformers: Worst Bot Ever - Meet Ballpoint. "Will Ballpoint be able to prove his worth by defeating the Autobots all by himself? Or will he keep failing and find that being the 'best' is...More than Meets the Eye?"

Transformers: Worst Bot Ever - Meet Ballpoint goes on sale July 9.

Skybound's ongoing Transformers title ranks among the best comics of 2024.