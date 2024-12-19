Preview Grant Morrison and Matt Fraction's one-page horror stories from Ice Cream Man #43

W. Maxwell Prince's brilliant horror series Ice Cream Man is one of our comics of 2024, landing at number 10 in our recent Best Of list. It's been a superb year for the book, but there's still exciting stuff to come in 2025. As previously revealed, January 29's Ice Cream Man #43 is a "One-Page Horror Stories" special featuring all-new tales from Prince, and a host of some of the biggest names in comics including Grant Morrison, Matt Fraction, Kelly Sue DeConnick, Patton Oswalt, Geoff Johns, Zoe Thorogood, and more. Now, Newsarama can exclusively share the full table of contents for the issue, and the news that Morrison will be penning not one but two stories for the special. The issue is dedicated to Zoe Thorogood's late brother James, with partial proceeds from sales to be donated to charity on his behalf.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Image Comics) (Image credit: Image Comics) (Image credit: Image Comics)

We can also exclusively share a complete story from the issue. 'Baby Grand Piano' by Prince and the Ice Cream Man team, along with teaser panels from Grant Morrison's 'Hell Freezes' and Matt Fraction's 'Life By Misadventure.'

Image 1 of 3 Baby Grand Piano by W. Maxwell Prince. (Image credit: Image Comics) A panel from 'Life By Misadventure' by Matt Fraction. (Image credit: Image Comics) A panel from 'Hell Freezes' by Grant Morrison. (Image credit: Image Comics)

"Ice Cream Man #43, our anthology of one-page horror stories, came out cooler than I could have ever imagined," Prince told Newsarama in a statement. "I'm not sure I've ever seen a collection of creators of this caliber in one place before – some of the best of all time! We've got TWO Grant Morrison stories, and ones from Matt Fraction, Kelly Sue DeConnick, Geoff Johns, Jeff Lemire, Zoe Thorogood, Deniz Camp, Frank Barbiere, and many more. And we'll even have a horror story from one of the funniest people on Earth: Patton Oswalt. Though don't be fooled – his one-pager is terrifying. Your Ice Cream Man truck drivers, artists Martín Morazzo and Chris O’Halloran, and myself, are so stoked that these legends said 'yes' to playing in our ice cream world. The result is, I think, one of the most special issues of comics I've ever beheld."

Ice Cream Man #43 is published by Image Comics on January 29.

