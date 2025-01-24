Final Fantasy meets horror monsters in new Image title Lost Fantasy

Indigo Children creator Curt Pires is back at Image with Lost Fantasy, a new ongoing comic created with his former Money collaborator, artist Luca Casalanguida. Action-packed and full of monsters and mystery, the new series is inspired by video games, with Final Fantasy a particular touchstone (as you'll probably see from the hero's sword!)

"I'm so excited to be back at Image Comics with Lost Fantasy, the first title in a brand-new slate of best-in-class comics and graphic novels that I'm bringing to the pioneering publisher and home of creator-owned comics," said Pires in a statement about the new series. "Lost Fantasy has it all: page-turning mystery and pulse-pounding action in equal measure. And I can't wait for readers to discover it this April!"

Check out an exclusive preview of the opening pages from the first issue...

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Image Comics) (Image credit: Image Comics) (Image credit: Image Comics) (Image credit: Image Comics) (Image credit: Image Comics)

The alternate history series takes place in a reality where monsters, including werewolves, trolls, and more, have broken through into everyday life. 100 years has passed since first contact with the supernatural world and in that time five great schools have been founded to train hunters to defend humanity. Hunters like the handsome, sword-wielding magician Henry Blackheart. When Blackheart is called in to investigate the mysterious death of a child, however, he finds himself in serious trouble...

The first issue is available with a main and 1:15 variant cover by series artist Luca Casalanguida, plus variants by Alex Diotto, Darick Robertson, and two cardstock variants by Jae Lee.

Image 1 of 6 Luca Casalanguida's main cover for Lost Fantasy #1. (Image credit: Image Comics) Luca Casalanguida's variant cover for Lost Fantasy #1. (Image credit: Image Comics) Alex Diotto's variant cover for Lost Fantasy #1. (Image credit: Image Comics) Darick Robertson's variant cover for Lost Fantasy #1. (Image credit: Image Comics) Jae Lee's variant cover for Lost Fantasy #1. (Image credit: Image Comics) Jae Lee's textless variant cover for Lost Fantasy #1. (Image credit: Image Comics)

Lost Fantasy also comes with a major treat for fans of one of Pires' previous Image titles... The series will contain Indigo Children: Exodus – a surprise sequel that will continue the dark superhero story as a serialized backup strip in the pages of Lost Fantasy every month.

The giant-sized Lost Fantasy #1 is published by Image Comics on April 30.

