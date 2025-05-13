Get your exclusive first look at one of the new Daggerheart settings, which crosses Legend of Zelda with Princess Mononoke

In a market dominated by D&D, Daggerheart (the new tabletop RPG from Critical Role) feels like a breath of fresh air. With release day now just around the corner, publisher Darrington Press is starting to pull back the curtain on its fantasy adventure system – and I've been given an exclusive reveal to show you.

While we've heard a decent amount thus far about classes, cards, and the novel two-dice system that helps set Daggerheart apart from the likes of D&D, this tidbit focuses on something a little different… but equally important. Here's your first look at one of the settings you'll be adventuring through in this RPG – welcome to the Witherwild.

(Image credit: Darrington Press)

Inspired by Legend of Zelda, Princess Mononoke, and The Dark Crystal, this is a realm in serious need of lawn maintenance. After the warlike nation of Haven (who carved their city from the literal bones of a god) became overwhelmed by plague, they invade a neighbouring kingdom ruled by deities in search of a cure. They find it, but, as in so many of the best tabletop RPGs, it comes at a cost. In the ultimate "oh no" moment, doing so unleashes a virulent, mystical threat called Witherwild that spreads across the land like a weed.

That means all flora and fauna soon grow out of control. Rather than just being fluff, though, the Witherwild has a practical impact on your character. As an example, the toadstool-esque Fungril species will grow much larger than normal in The Witherwild. Meanwhile, the frog-inspired Ribbet were forced to relocate after Haven evicted them from their bog home – therefore giving Ribbet heroes an automatic buy-in to the plot.

(Image credit: Darrington Press)

These pages offer a similarly tailored approach to classes and communities, which are a bit like backgrounds in other RPGs. Both host numerous questions designed to inspire players and tie characters to The Wiltherwild's most prominent narratives from the get go.

It's an interesting look at how Daggerheart handles campaign settings; judging by these pages, they're hinged around a single idea that caters to a specific playstyle. Vitally, every character build is rooted in the concept. This leads to a very focused, lived-in world that's established within just a few paragraphs.

You'll be able to pick up Daggerheart for yourself this May 20, and it's up for pre-order at Amazon or via Darrington Press itself.

