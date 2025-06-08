Spiritfarer and 33 Immortals developer, a team that seems allergic to bad games, just announced a gorgeous new action game for 2026

Thunder Lotus, the indie studio behind melancholy management sim Spiritfarer and the fantastic co-op epic 33 Immortals, just announced a brand-new game: At Fate's End.

Revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, At Fate's End is a gorgeous side-scrolling action-adventure game where you "fight the ones you love," and it's coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 next year.

The game has a similarly jaw-dropping art style as Thunder Lotus' other titles – this time, with a seemingly hand-drawn 2D comic look – but the developer is jumping to yet another genre.

At Fate's End Announcement Trailer - 4K | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The trailer above puts a lot of emphasis on At Fate's End's frantic platforming combat, which sees you zipping across the battlefield to dodge projectiles, side-step massive lightning blasts, and lock swords with your foes/family in what looks like mostly one-to-one battles.

"Wield the legendary God Sword Aesus as Shan, the deft young heiress of the Hemlock clan. Explore a lush, hand-crafted fantasy world," the game's Steam description reads. "Defeat the foul creatures of the realm in combat. Solve intricate narrative puzzles, uncover painful truths, and hone both your blade skills and knowledge to face your estranged siblings in intense, emotional duels – and ultimately decide your family's fate."

Alongside epic, violent confrontations, you'll also be dueling your siblings with words. A sharp tongue and carefully chosen dialogue will apparently be just as important as your twitch reflexes if you hope to gain the upper hand.

Don't miss a thing – see the full Summer Game Fest schedule here.