Image's new "fever-dream Cajun crime" comic The Voice Said Kill gets psychedelic in the swamp with shrooms, moonshine, and a "Human Hunt"

Writer Si Spurrier is teaming up with artist Vanesa Del Rey, colorist John Starr, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou for a psychedelic new crime comic from Image titled The Voice Said Kill.

And when I say psychedelic, I mean it, as The Voice Said Kill features a totally out there art style that channels the shroom-fueled rampage of its main character into colorful, striking art that looks completely unique.

Described as "Fargo meets Deliverance," The Voice Said Kill is a four-issue crime story set in the Louisiana bayou, with a story that pits a guy who is tripping out of his mind on psychedelic mushrooms against a moonshine running crime family, with a pregnant park ranger caught in the middle.

Here's a gallery of interior pages from The Voice Said Kill #1, along with the main cover by Vanesa Del Rey and variants by Christian Ward and Tula Lotay:

Image 1 of 9

(Image credit: Image Comics)

"Fargo meets Deliverance in a sweaty swamp-thriller from VANESA DEL REY (Black Widow, The Creeping Below) and SI SPURRIER (Coda, X-Men)," reads Image's official solicitation text for The Voice Said Kill #1. "The wet heat of the Louisiana bayou. Alligator poachers prowl the mudbug mire. A park ranger, heavily pregnant, raises a hateful mug of moonshine with a criminal matriarch. And one deadly sonuvabitch, out of his mind on shrooms and retribution, loads his rifle for the Human Hunt and screams down the stars. Presenting 4 issues of fever-dream cajun crime."

Writer Si Spurrier says of The Voice Said Kill, "this is a crime thriller tighter than a drumskin."

Spurrier is of course known for his work on the X-Men franchise, where he explored strange, psychic concepts of mutant religion across multiple titles in the Krakoa era, so he's no stranger to these kinds of mind-bending ideas. And judging by Vanesa Del Rey and John Starr's art, they're the perfect collaborators to take Spurrier's ideas a step further into an even more conceptual realm of comic storytelling

The Voice Said Kill #1 goes on sale July 23.