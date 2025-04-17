Image's new "fever-dream Cajun crime" comic The Voice Said Kill gets psychedelic in the swamp with shrooms, moonshine, and a "Human Hunt"
Writer Si Spurrier and artist Vanesa Del Rey are launching a new crime comic titled The Voice Said Kill through Image Comics that is described as "Deliverance meets Fargo"
Writer Si Spurrier is teaming up with artist Vanesa Del Rey, colorist John Starr, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou for a psychedelic new crime comic from Image titled The Voice Said Kill.
And when I say psychedelic, I mean it, as The Voice Said Kill features a totally out there art style that channels the shroom-fueled rampage of its main character into colorful, striking art that looks completely unique.
Described as "Fargo meets Deliverance," The Voice Said Kill is a four-issue crime story set in the Louisiana bayou, with a story that pits a guy who is tripping out of his mind on psychedelic mushrooms against a moonshine running crime family, with a pregnant park ranger caught in the middle.
Here's a gallery of interior pages from The Voice Said Kill #1, along with the main cover by Vanesa Del Rey and variants by Christian Ward and Tula Lotay:
"Fargo meets Deliverance in a sweaty swamp-thriller from VANESA DEL REY (Black Widow, The Creeping Below) and SI SPURRIER (Coda, X-Men)," reads Image's official solicitation text for The Voice Said Kill #1. "The wet heat of the Louisiana bayou. Alligator poachers prowl the mudbug mire. A park ranger, heavily pregnant, raises a hateful mug of moonshine with a criminal matriarch. And one deadly sonuvabitch, out of his mind on shrooms and retribution, loads his rifle for the Human Hunt and screams down the stars. Presenting 4 issues of fever-dream cajun crime."
Writer Si Spurrier says of The Voice Said Kill, "this is a crime thriller tighter than a drumskin." Spurrier is of course known for his work on the X-Men franchise, where he explored strange, psychic concepts of mutant religion across multiple titles in the Krakoa era, so he's no stranger to these kinds of mind-bending ideas.
And judging by Vanesa Del Rey and John Starr's art, they're the perfect collaborators to take Spurrier's ideas a step further into an even more conceptual realm of comic storytelling
The Voice Said Kill #1 goes on sale July 23.
