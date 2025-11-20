Three classic '80s cartoon franchises will crossover this spring as Transformers, GI Joe, and MASK collide in the Energon Universe
The Energon Universe is bringing together its three '80s animation/toy properties in a big crossover this spring
Skybound's Energon Universe is about to engage in one of its first big crossovers this spring as the Transformers will be coming to GI Joe #19 and GI Joe #20 by writer Joshua Williamson and artist Andrea Milana, and colorist Lee Loughridge, and they're bringing along the Energon Universe's third big '80s cartoon/toy franchise, MASK.
The two-issue crossover will bring Optimus Prime and several Autobots will come face to face with Duke and the soldiers of GI Joe, all of whom will have a run-in with Matt Trakker, the lead character of MASK, who is known in the Energon Universe as "America's most wanted man."
"Duke and Optimus Prime meeting for the first time in the Energon Universe? What's led to this momentous meeting of the EU's two greatest heroes?" asks Skybound's official description of the big Transformers/GI Joe crossover. "All we can say is it involves Clutch, Autobot Hound, and America's most wanted man – Matt Trakker!"
Here's a gallery of the many covers for GI Joe #19 and GI Joe #20, followed by a list of the artists for each cover.
- G.I. JOE #19 by Tom Reilly
- G.I. JOE #19 by Joshua Cassara & Romulo Fajardo Jr.
- G.I. JOE #19 Ben Oliver
- G.I. JOE #19 by Tonči Zonjić
- G.I. JOE #19 by Trevor Hairsine, Andy Lanning, & Romulo Fajardo Jr.
- G.I. JOE #19 by Pye Parr
- G.I. JOE #19 by John Amor & Andres Juarez
- G.I. JOE #20 by Tom Reilly
- G.I. JOE #20 by Joshua Cassara & Romulo Fajardo Jr.
- G.I. JOE #20 by Ben Oliver
- G.I. JOE #20 by Tonči Zonjić
- G.I. JOE #20 by Jorge Corona & Mike Spicer
GI Joe #19 goes on sale February 18, 2026, followed by GI Joe #20 on March 18. While we wait, you can learn all about what's to come for the Transformers in our recent interview with Energon Universe creator Robert Kirkman.
