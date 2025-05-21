This absurdly OP water gun "packs as much power as legally possible," is basically a grenade launcher

Listen, water guns are a dime a dozen. But Spyra? These blasters are truly OP, as demonstrated by the just-announced SpyraGravity.

Rather than being your run-of-the-mill water gun, this latest toy from Spyra is best described as a freakin' water grenade launcher. Actually, Spyra calls its new blaster (which is electronic, features a digital loadout display, and fires bombs at 43ft/13m per second) "the world's first water bomb launcher."

According to the press release that dropped into my inbox, the blaster features a "electronic trigger system offers a smooth and tactile pull." Its water bombs (which are loaded into the stock a bit like rockets) shouldn't be one-and-done novelties, either; they're apparently made from tough silicone that allows them to be reused. Spyra claims that these can be filled in one second as well, so when combined with a multi-color readout on top of the blaster that tells you ammo level, battery life, and "launcher readiness," the SpyraGravity is jockeying for the postition of most gloriously OTT water gun. Oh, and don't forget its 45° arc range that allows it to hit targets 52ft/16m away. Ooft.

The press release also notes that the SpyraGravity "packs as much power as legally possible." I've been hands-on with Spyra blasters before for our best water guns guide, and honestly, it's not marketing bluster. These things really do make other water pistols look silly; they fire with surprising force and accuracy. Indeed, I've not seen anyone try one and not giggle with glee after pulling the trigger.

They don't even need batteries to power them, because they've got a rechargeable USB-C pack. The SpyraGravity includes this feature as well, and Spyra suggests that the battery will last for 2,000 shots or 10 hours in total.

Naturally, this does come at a literal cost; the SpyraGravity will set you back $109 direct from Spyra (though I'm sure it'll be available from Amazon before long). However, it's worth pointing out that these really are of an absurdly high quality and performance – you won't find any other blasters like them.

