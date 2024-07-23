Diablo 4 Season 5 Campfire stream kicks off in 9 days to "go over all changes post PTR"

Blizzard plans to spill the beans on Diablo 4's next season of content in just nine days.

That comes from the global community development director, Adam Fletcher, who says the team will take the opportunity on August 1 to review all the feedback from Season 5's PTR and share what changes are being made.

One of Season 5's many additions is a new activity called Infernal Hordes, which sounds like a pumped-up version of Helltides. Expect to slay hordes while earning a new resource called Burning Aether to win the right to fight the Fell Council. Win and loot such as "powerful" weapons and rewards will spill.

Aside from new content and gimmicks, you also have plenty of quality-of-life features. Endgame bosses win out for loot fiends, as you'll no longer need to reset the dungeon to replay the same boss. Rather, once the abomination has been brought low, you'll see a summoning Altar you can use to bring 'em right back – if you've got the resource.

You'll also find that looting has received a boost elsewhere, too. You can snag Resplendent Spark awards for defeating Tormented bosses separately on both Hardcore and non-Hardcore, Treasure Goblins are more generous in what they dish out, and much more. Oh, and the Butcher is back and is even more of a jerk than usual.

Season 5 likely kicks off on August 6, right when Season 4 draws to a close. Not long after that, we also get the Diablo 4 DLC, the Vessel of Hatred expansion.

