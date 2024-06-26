Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR has re-playable bosses and that means the loot is already off the charts

Diablo 4's ongoing Season 5 Public Test Realm has introduced bosses that players can manually re-summon, so naturally, the action RPG's loot cup is runneth over.

Last week, Blizzard unveiled the Diablo 4 Season 5 PTR patch notes, revealing that players could re-summon certain bosses whenever they wanted on the test server. As you can see from the screenshot below, this brought forth a deluge of never-ending loot, and I can make out over a dozen Ancestral items being earned at once just from the screenshot below.

Resummoning bosses without reset in Season 5 is preeeetty good! #DiabloIV pic.twitter.com/HtPRYuraL2June 25, 2024

This is absolutely buck wild, but it goes to show just how far Blizzard can push the 'test' nature of its Public Test Realm servers. I seriously doubt this feature is actually going to make it into Diablo 4 in the end, at least in its current form. What's far more likely to happen is that Blizzard will look at feedback, like the tweet above, and deduce that maybe the loot is coming on a little fast and furious and dial back some aspect of it. Bosses might be put on a very low countdown timer, for example.

Elsewhere on the PTR server for Season 5, though, we've got a new endgame roguelite mode and boss, new Uniques, and huge quality-of-life changes to delve into and appreciate. Even if the re-playable bosses don't come to Diablo 4 in this exact form in Season 5, there's still plenty to look forward to in the forthcoming season.

Diablo 4 tried to repackage Diablo 2's grind for the modern era, but series overseer Rod Fergusson says the "consumptive nature of a live service" made it unfeasible.