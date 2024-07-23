GTA 6 won't be "wildly different" from GTA 5, former Rockstar dev predicts: "I think maybe people might be a little disappointed on the first day"

Former Rockstar Games developer Obbe Vermeij has been sharing his thoughts on Grand Theft Auto 6 and how he thinks it's going to go down with fans, and he believes that it's "going to be the best game out there," even if it could initially disappoint some.

Vermeij isn't involved with GTA 6 as he left Rockstar Games back in 2009. However, before then, he spent almost 14 years as a technical director and played a large role in the programming of GTA 3 and 4, as well as Vice City and San Andreas. Needless to say, he's had a big impact on the Grand Theft Auto series as a whole, and he's got some thoughts on how the upcoming installment is looking right now based on its reveal trailer.

In a new interview with YouTube content creator SanInPlay, Vermeij clarifies that he has "no inside information" about the game, but he's thoroughly impressed with what we've seen. He notes that the trailer's beach scene, where each individual seems to have a unique animation, "blows me away." However, he's not sure how much GTA 6 is really going to differ from the previous game in the series.

"I don't think it's going to be wildly different from GTA 5, I think maybe people might be a little disappointed on the first day," Vermeij says. "But it's still gonna be the best game out there."

Honestly, considering how high expectations are for the next installment, it does feel like there's a chance that some could end up disappointed, depending on what Rockstar is able to deliver, of course. Clearly, though, Vermeij is optimistic – he also mentions that "I love the Miami vibe," which he says "suits GTA very well."

For the time being, we're still in the dark about a lot of what's to come in GTA 6 – we've still only seen one trailer, but we know that it's currently planned to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S sometime during Fall 2025 .

