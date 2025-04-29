Former Rockstar dev says we've seen enough GTA 6 trailers: "The element of surprise is going to make the release only bigger as an event"

Former Rockstar North technical director Obbe Vermeij reckons we've seen enough GTA 6 trailers to ride out the hype train until launch.

Vermeij, whose career at Rockstar ran from 1995 to 2009, hasn't been shy about sharing opinions on GTA 6 as well as insights from his time working on the beloved series. In his latest Twitter musings, he celebrates the 17-year anniversary of the release of GTA 4 with a story about how the 2008 game was delayed from 2007 at the last minute.

He says he figures "decision-day for VI will be similar" and "fingers crossed for Take2’s August earnings report," adding that he doesn't have any inside info.

As for building up anticipation in the lead-up to launch – whether that's this year as planned, or 2026 – Vermeij thinks Rockstar's already done its job with the one cinematic trailer we got back in December 2023.

"If it was my call I wouldn't release any additional trailers," Vermeij says. "There is more than enough hype around VI, and the element of surprise is going to make the release only bigger as an event."

Vermeij adds that it would be a "boss move" for Rockstar to simply drop a release date and leave eager players with nothing else until launch.

And, I mean, yeah, GTA 6 is bound to be one of the biggest games – if not, the single biggest – of the generation; it doesn't need any more trailers, but as someone who makes a living writing about this stuff, I wouldn't turn one down.

