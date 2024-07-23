House of the Dragon star celebrates his surprise return to the show with sweet behind the scenes post
Paddy Considine has celebrated his House of the Dragon cameo
House of the Dragon star Paddy Considine has celebrated his return to the hit show with a heartfelt behind the scenes post.
Considine returned as King Viserys Targaryen for two brief scenes in House of the Dragon season 2, episode 6. Daemon Targaryen has spent much of the season in Harrenhal, suffering hallucinations courtesy of Alys Rivers, and Considine's Viserys appears in two of these visions.
"It was brief, but I can’t tell you how happy I was to go back to @houseofthedragonhbo to see my old friends," Considine wrote on Instagram. "I’ve really missed everyone. It was a chance to put the costume on one last time and say goodbye. I’ve honestly felt a little bereft not being a part of this show anymore. It gave me a sense of purpose and responsibility I haven’t felt since. To my cast mates, I miss you all. It’s amazing to watch your roles grow and to see you fly. Some literally.
"Hannah Ecclestone and Christian Goddard, my make up and costume, you are the best," he continued. "Huge love to Ryan Condal (thanks for the knife…) I couldn’t fit that statue in my garden, but the art department surprised me with my own sculpt. I will treasure it. Along with the great memories."
A post shared by PaddyConsidine (@paddy_considine)
A photo posted by on
Milly Alcock's Young Rhaenyra has also returned twice in Daemon's visions, though, judging by the season 2, episode 7 trailer, Daemon will soon be leaving Harrenhal – and his hallucinations – behind.
House of the Dragon season 2 has just two episodes remaining, with the Dance of the Dragons heating up as the Greens and Blacks begin to battle it out for the Iron Throne.
The show continues weekly on HBO in the US and Sky and NOW in the UK. For more, check out our deep dives on:
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
- House of the Dragon season 2, episodes 1-4 review
- House of the Dragon season 2 showrunner on why Blood and Cheese is nothing like Game of Thrones' Red Wedding
- House of the Dragon season 2 showrunner doesn't feel the pressure of following the controversial Game of Thrones season 8: "Our challenge comes from within"
- House of the Dragon showrunner teases season 3: "You don't want to end up in that place where you're doing the same thing again and again"
- House of the Dragon season 2 showrunner breaks down the complicated relationship between Daemon and Rhaenyra: "Conflict is the order of the day"
- House of the Dragon season 2 showrunner says Rhaenyra and Alicent's bond is still the heart of the show: "We understand that these two women are connected"
- Aemond Targaryen actor Ewan Mitchell breaks down that House of the Dragon season 2, episode 4 ending: "He very much knew what he was doing"
- House of the Dragon star Ewan Mitchell on why Aemond Targaryen lives to the same code as Robert De Niro in Heat
- House of the Dragon star Ewan Mitchell talks Aemond and Daemon's rivalry: "There's almost a romantic element to it"
- House of the Dragon star Ewan Mitchell explains how Michael Myers inspired Aemond Targaryen
- House of the Dragon season 2, episode 1 recap and Easter eggs
- House of the Dragon season 2, episode 2 recap and Easter eggs
- House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3 recap and Easter eggs
- House of the Dragon season 2, episode 4 recap and Easter eggs
- House of the Dragon season 2, episode 5 recap and Easter eggs
- Hugh Hammer explained
- How Blood and Cheese is different from the book
- How Rook's Rest is different from the book
- Cregan Stark explained
- Addam of Hull explained
- Daeron Targaryen explained
- The dragonseeds explained
- The House of the Dragon dragons, listed and explained
- The White Worm, explained
- The Targaryen family tree
- The House of the Dragon timeline
- The history of Vhagar
- The Song of Ice and Fire prophecy
- House of the Dragon season 2 release schedule
I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.