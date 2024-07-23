House of the Dragon star celebrates his surprise return to the show with sweet behind the scenes post

House of the Dragon star Paddy Considine has celebrated his return to the hit show with a heartfelt behind the scenes post.

Considine returned as King Viserys Targaryen for two brief scenes in House of the Dragon season 2, episode 6. Daemon Targaryen has spent much of the season in Harrenhal, suffering hallucinations courtesy of Alys Rivers, and Considine's Viserys appears in two of these visions.

"It was brief, but I can’t tell you how happy I was to go back to @houseofthedragonhbo to see my old friends," Considine wrote on Instagram. "I’ve really missed everyone. It was a chance to put the costume on one last time and say goodbye. I’ve honestly felt a little bereft not being a part of this show anymore. It gave me a sense of purpose and responsibility I haven’t felt since. To my cast mates, I miss you all. It’s amazing to watch your roles grow and to see you fly. Some literally.

"Hannah Ecclestone and Christian Goddard, my make up and costume, you are the best," he continued. "Huge love to Ryan Condal (thanks for the knife…) I couldn’t fit that statue in my garden, but the art department surprised me with my own sculpt. I will treasure it. Along with the great memories."

A post shared by PaddyConsidine (@paddy_considine) A photo posted by on

Milly Alcock's Young Rhaenyra has also returned twice in Daemon's visions, though, judging by the season 2, episode 7 trailer, Daemon will soon be leaving Harrenhal – and his hallucinations – behind.

House of the Dragon season 2 has just two episodes remaining, with the Dance of the Dragons heating up as the Greens and Blacks begin to battle it out for the Iron Throne.

The show continues weekly on HBO in the US and Sky and NOW in the UK. For more, check out our deep dives on: