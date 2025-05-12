The trailer for the next episode of The Last of Us season 2 features tons of Pedro Pascal, and it looks like it will break your heart

The Last of Us Season 2 | Episode 6 Preview | Max - YouTube Watch On

If you were missing Pedro Pascal's Joel a bit too much, we have good news for you – the next The Last of Us season 2 episode seemingly features a lot of the character through flashbacks. The bad news? It will probably break your heart.

In the episode's teaser trailer (you can watch it above), we see a few scenes starring Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie. At first they seem to be happy, as their father-daughter relationship flourishes despite the threats around them during the events of season 1. The mood soon turns sour as the footage advances to most recent events. "Remember what I taught you," Joel tells Ellie at the end.

It looks like the upcoming episode 6 will be one for remembering the good and the bad times, as we finally learn the truth hidden beneath Joel and Ellie's broken relationship at the start of season 2.

After episode 5 took an even darker turn for Ellie while she continues to seek revenge for Joel's death, episode 6 could bring a much-needed pause to the season, and offer Pascal some screen time in the meantime. There is still much to discover from the pair, and we couldn't be happier to see Pascal on screen again.

Season 2 of the critically-acclaimed HBO show premiered a month ago, with episodes dropping every week. Major events from the video games have already come to pass, including the introduction of Isaac Dixon, played by Jeffrey Wright both in the game and now on the show, and the reveal that there is another way to become infected by the Cordyceps virus, through spores.

The Last of Us season 2 airs weekly on HBO and Max in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK. Make sure you never miss an episode with our The Last of Us season 2 release schedule, or catch up with our The Last of Us season 2 review.