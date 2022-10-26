House of the Dragon season 1: All our episodic reviews

House of the Dragon season 1 is now finished airing – and it's 10 episodes of fiery action, shocking moments, and political machinations. A prequel to Game of Thrones, the show had a lot to live up to (and the legacy of season 8 to overcome), but it more than delivered.

The show follows the Targaryens some 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and depicts the civil war that becomes known as the Dance of the Dragons, fought between rival factions of the family – the blacks and the greens.

Ten episodes of inter-family scheming can be difficult to follow, though. That's where we come in. We've rounded up all of our House of the Dragon season 1 reviews right here: each is a spoilery deep dive into everything that goes down on screen, with in-depth analysis of key moments. While each review contains spoilers for the episode it covers, none spoil what's coming up in future installments, so you can read along without fear of ruining the ending. Click on the links below for the episode you're interested in reading about.

