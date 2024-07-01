House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3 features a major cameo – and it might have you wondering just what is going on.

Below, we've dived deep into what the cameo means. Naturally, that means there are major spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3. Turn back now if you're not up to date!

If you're still reading, then you're ready to explore the meaning of Daemon Targaryen's strange visions in Harrenhal castle, and the familiar face he meets there…

House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3 Young Rhaenyra cameo explained

In the third episode of the season, Milly Alcock returns as Young Rhaenyra Targaryen. Last time we saw her was House of the Dragon season 1, episode 5, which chronicled her catastrophic wedding to Laenor Velaryon.

She appears again courtesy of Daemon's odd visions in Harrenhal, and we see her carrying out the particularly macabre activity of stitching young Jaehaerys Targaryen's head back onto his body. This is a reference to the brutal Blood and Cheese, which was carried out on Daemon's command – though it's ambiguous if he actually intended for Jaehaerys to be murdered – as well as the child's funeral in House of the Dragon season 2, episode 2, when Alicent and Helaena, with Jaehaerys' body, were paraded publicly through King's Landing.

As for why Daemon is seeing Rhaenyra as her younger self, this might be because that's when their bond as we know it was truly formed in House of the Dragon season 1.

Daemon is visibly affected by Rhaenyra's judgmental words, too, when she declares he is "always coming and going" and she has to "clean up afterwards" – another reference to Blood and Cheese, specifically the damage it has done to Rhaenrya's reputation and Daemon leaving for Harrenhal in the aftermath.

So, Young Rhaenyra isn't truly back: she's a manifestation of Daemon's own guilt and regrets, brought to life by his mysterious visions.

