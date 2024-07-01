House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3 features a major cameo
Welcome back, [SPOILER]
House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3 features a major cameo – and it might have you wondering just what is going on.
Below, we've dived deep into what the cameo means. Naturally, that means there are major spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3. Turn back now if you're not up to date!
If you're still reading, then you're ready to explore the meaning of Daemon Targaryen's strange visions in Harrenhal castle, and the familiar face he meets there…
House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3 Young Rhaenyra cameo explained
In the third episode of the season, Milly Alcock returns as Young Rhaenyra Targaryen. Last time we saw her was House of the Dragon season 1, episode 5, which chronicled her catastrophic wedding to Laenor Velaryon.
She appears again courtesy of Daemon's odd visions in Harrenhal, and we see her carrying out the particularly macabre activity of stitching young Jaehaerys Targaryen's head back onto his body. This is a reference to the brutal Blood and Cheese, which was carried out on Daemon's command – though it's ambiguous if he actually intended for Jaehaerys to be murdered – as well as the child's funeral in House of the Dragon season 2, episode 2, when Alicent and Helaena, with Jaehaerys' body, were paraded publicly through King's Landing.
As for why Daemon is seeing Rhaenyra as her younger self, this might be because that's when their bond as we know it was truly formed in House of the Dragon season 1.
Daemon is visibly affected by Rhaenyra's judgmental words, too, when she declares he is "always coming and going" and she has to "clean up afterwards" – another reference to Blood and Cheese, specifically the damage it has done to Rhaenrya's reputation and Daemon leaving for Harrenhal in the aftermath.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
So, Young Rhaenyra isn't truly back: she's a manifestation of Daemon's own guilt and regrets, brought to life by his mysterious visions.
House of the Dragon season 2 continues weekly on Sky and NOW in the UK and HBO in the US. For even more on the show, check out our pieces on:
- House of the Dragon season 2, episodes 1-4 review
- House of the Dragon season 2 showrunner on why Blood and Cheese is nothing like Game of Thrones' Red Wedding
- House of the Dragon season 2 showrunner doesn't feel the pressure of following the controversial Game of Thrones season 8: "Our challenge comes from within"
- House of the Dragon showrunner teases season 3: "You don't want to end up in that place where you're doing the same thing again and again"
- House of the Dragon season 2 showrunner breaks down the complicated relationship between Daemon and Rhaenyra: "Conflict is the order of the day"
- House of the Dragon season 2 showrunner says Rhaenyra and Alicent's bond is still the heart of the show: "We understand that these two women are connected"
- House of the Dragon season 2, episode 1 recap and Easter eggs
- Hugh Hammer explained
- Cregan Stark explained
- Addam of Hull explained
- Daeron Targaryen explained
- The House of the Dragon dragons, listed and explained
- Greens vs. Blacks, explained
- The White Worm, explained
- The Targaryen family tree
- The House of the Dragon timeline
- Who wins the Dance of the Dragons?
- The history of Vhagar
- The Song of Ice and Fire prophecy
- House of the Dragon season 2 release schedule
I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.