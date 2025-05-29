Game of Thrones star Rory McCann speaks out on joining Star Wars as Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka: "I think it's the right decision to carry on his storyline"

Game of Thrones star Rory McCann has spoken out for the first time on taking over as Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka season 2.

McCann is stepping in for Ray Stevenson as the former Jedi, after Stevenson sadly died in 2023. The casting was confirmed at Star Wars Celebration 2025.

"I think it's the right decision to carry on his storyline, not just cut it off," McCann told ComicBook.com. "We've done it before with other things. I hope the fans embrace it and I'll do my best. I'm just starting now, so I'm just trying to be in the right zone for doing it. It's pretty bloody exciting. I mean, I remember being a kid with my dad, going to the first one probably in the late '70s and ’80s. Now I'm training with a lightsaber at night, so it's pretty exciting."

"It was a challenge for me to even consider continuing for a while," Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni said at this year's Celebration of Stevenson's passing. "But I have a great support group with Jon [Favreau] and Rosario [Dawson]. And I found a way, and I had Ray in my head. And [I'm] grateful for all those conversations with him about Baylan, so I understood what to do. It just took a while to get there. But I'm very confident now that Ray would be happy with the direction of the character that we've chosen."

Also at Celebration, it was confirmed that Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker in season 2, while another major Star Wars character, Admiral Ackbar, will face off against Grand Admiral Thrawn.

A first look of sorts was also played for the crowd, featuring concept art spliced together with a voice over that teased giant evil droids and battles in two galaxies.

Ahsoka season 2 doesn't yet have a release date.