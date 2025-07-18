Willem Dafoe is set to join Nosferatu co-stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp in Robert Eggers' new werewolf horror movie

The cast of Robert Eggers' next movie is beginning to take shape, as Willem Dafoe is in talks to re-team with the Nosferatu director in his new werewolf horror movie.

Dafoe joins his Nosferatu co-stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp in the upcoming film, which is titled Werwulf. Other than the fact that it's set in the medieval era, plot details are still being kept firmly under wraps, including the characters the recently announced cast members will be playing.

However, Eggers has previously teased that the movie is "the darkest thing" he's "ever written, by far." He's re-teaming with The Northman co-writer Sjón to pen the script.

Eggers is big on re-collaborating, and Werwulf will be Dafoe and Eggers' fourth project together after The Lighthouse, The Northman, and Nosferatu. In The Lighthouse, Dafoe played one half of a troubled lighthouse keeper duo alongside Robert Pattinson. In The Northman, he had a smaller role as court jester Heimir the Fool, while in Nosferatu, he played occult expert Professor Albin Eberhart von Franz.

As reported earlier this year, Dafoe was also previously rumored to be the frontrunner to play Ebenezer Scrooge in Eggers' upcoming adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

Werwulf and A Christmas Carol aren't the director's only projects in the pipeline, either: Eggers is also working on a sequel to the 1986 cult classic Labyrinth.

Werwulf will arrive in theaters on December 25, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming horror movies to add to your watchlist.