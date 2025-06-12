Nosferatu director Robert Eggers is swapping bloodsuckers for Scrooge with A Christmas Carol reboot, and Willem Dafoe is rumored to star

Nosferatu director Robert Eggers has reportedly set his sights on another iconic tale for adaptation – A Christmas Carol.

According to Deadline, Eggers is writing and directing an adaptation of the famous Charles Dickens story with Warner Bros. Nothing is confirmed yet, but Eggers is said to be writing Ebenezer Scrooge specifically for Willem Dafoe.

This would be far from the first collaboration between the duo: Dafoe also starred in The Lighthouse, The Northman, and Nosferatu.

A Christmas Carol has been adapted countless times, through plays, graphic novels, TV shows, and even a Muppets movie. Considering Eggers' classic gothic style, we can expect a dark take on the tale – though that wouldn't be especially out of the ordinary, considering it's a pretty bleak ghost story already (although with a happy ending of course).

Next up for Eggers, though, is his werewolf movie, appropriately titled Werwulf. It will be set in 13th-century England.

Nosferatu was a huge success for Eggers, grossing over $181 million at the box office. It was also critically acclaimed, with our own four-star Nosferatu review reading: "Nosferatu delivers a relatively straight re-telling of this classic gothic tale. It looks and sounds stunning and is packed with vampiric horror. It doesn't push many boundaries but if you wanted the classic Dracula narrative feeling exactly like it’s directed by Robert Eggers, you're going to love it."

There's no release date for Werwulf or A Christmas Carol just yet. In the meantime, check out our guide to the year's most exciting upcoming movies for everything else the year has in store.