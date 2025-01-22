Nosferatu’s Robert Eggers is directing a werewolf horror movie next because fleshy, mustached vampires weren’t enough

Robert Eggers has lined up his next movie - and it's another period piece about a violent horror character.

The upcoming pic is titled Werwulf, which will be set in 13th-century England. Eggers is set to direct and co-wrote the script with Sjón, who he collaborated with on The Northman. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the script also features dialogue that was "true to the time period and has translations and annotations for those uninitiated in Old English." The film was also initially supposed to be shot in black and white, but according to THR, this is "no longer the case."

Eggers is coming hot off of Nosferatu, which is still in theaters and is still most of the internet's obsession. The dreary Victorian horror flick stars Bill Skarsgard as the titular vamp, with Lily-Rose Depp and Nicholas Hoult as Ellen and Thomas Hutter - who come face to face with the Count among other terrible things. There's also over five thousand rats (not CGI, which makes it even scarier somehow) carrying the plague, a freaked-out Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Willem Dafoe saying very dark things in a delightful accent. So far, it's grossed $150 million against its $50 million budget. If you can't make it to the theater, the pic has been released on VOD (and with a four-minute extended cut in tow).

Werwulf is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2026. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, skip right to our list of movie release dates.