The extended cut of Nosferatu is only 4 minutes longer - and fans are all making the same joke about *that* scene from the film

Nosferatu has arrived on VOD with an extended cut in tow - and fans are all making the same joke.

The hit vampire horror film, which hit theaters less than a month ago and grossed $156 million against its $50 million budget, is now available to buy or rent on VOD. Physical media lovers will have to wait a bit longer, however, as the DVD and Blu-ray release is slated for February 18. The VOD has a plethora of bonus features, including an extended cut of the film...which brings the theatrical cut of 132 minutes to just 136 minutes (H/T ScreenRant).

A four-minute extended cut seems a little underwhelming given the other director's cuts we're used to, a la Zack Snyder's extended cuts.

Because four minutes is so...small, fans are making the same joke about that brief scene in the movie where Bill Skarsgard's Count Orlok is naked in his castle for just a few seconds. Will we get four extra minutes of Orlok's weird, corpse-y body and equally gross prosthetic (that Nicholas Hoult has framed in his house for some reason)? Most likely not, but it'll be interesting to see what director Robert Eggers decided to cut from the theatrical release. Four minutes is kind of a long time in regards to extra footage, after all.

Nosferatu is still in theaters. For more, read our Nosferatu review, or check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, our complete list of movie release dates.