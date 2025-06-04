Vampire horror movie Sinners is now available to buy, and fans are rediscovering their favorite moments, from its killer soundtrack to Remmick’s line delivery

Sinners is now available on digital, and fans of the vampire horror flick have wasted no time in watching the movie again and sharing their favorite moments online.

As of June 3, 2025, Ryan Coogler’s horror hit is ready to buy and watch at home on Prime Video and other movie purchasing sites. This has led to a resurgence of Sinners discourse online, with many fans sharing key scenes they loved in the theater that they are now able to watch again and again – including that iconic music sequence.

"Sinners exploring the past, present, and future of black music is one of the most magical moments in cinematic history," said one fan on Twitter. Upon Sinners’ release, this scene in particular proved to be a hit with viewers, painting a powerful tapestry of African American culture throughout the decades.

Another detail that fans have picked up on, which you may have missed in theaters, is when Smoke goes to visit Annie at her house. There, she strikes a match, which lines up perfectly with the backing track. "I was sold from the start with Sinners, but the moment Ludwig synced these guitar hits to the match strikes,” said one fan. “I knew this movie was really something special."

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Of course, fans are not forgetting about some of the more horrific scenes that come later in the film. When Smoke, Sammie, and the others are hiding out at the Juke Joint, Remmick and his vampire army wait outside. In one jumpy moment, Remmick appears at the open door shouting, "Sammie!" Remmick’s line delivery in this moment has reminded fans of star Jack O’Connell’s rather underrated take on a vampire.

"Finally, the Adam Sandler line delivery from Sinners has hit the timeline," said one Twitter user, adding that this is very much a compliment. "It reminded me of Jack Nicholson in The Shining," said another, with many other fans adding that they just cannot stop saying 'Sammie' just like Remmick.

Sinners is certainly in the running to be the best movie of the year, and the reaction to its digital release just proves it. The movie hit theaters on April 18 and was met with rave reviews and a near-perfect 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, pulling in over $350 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

Sinners is available to buy on digital. For more, check out our list of the best vampire movies, or keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.