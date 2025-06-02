Hideo Kojima has offered his thoughts on the best horror movie of 2024: "It felt like being in a dream the entire time, utterly spellbinding"

Stop what you're doing, the latest Hideo Kojima social media review has dropped! Everyone's favorite video game designer turned occasional film critic has finally got around to watching the best horror movie of 2024, and he loved it.

We are talking, of course, of Robert Eggers' gorgeous Nosferatu, which was released last Christmas to wide critical acclaim. Kojima said he saw the film, a remake of F. W. Murnau's 1922 classic, in a screening that was "completely sold out".

"It felt like being in a dream the entire time, utterly spellbinding," he wrote on X. "As a fan of Egga-chan (Robert Eggers, of course) and of the classic Nosferatu (Dracula), I was completely satisfied. The worldbuilding, production design, costumes, lighting, the use of shadows and smoke, and the homage-style direction were all superb. Classic gothic horror can indeed be art."

If you missed it in cinemas last year, this is your friendly reminder (via Kojima) that you should add this vampire horror film to your watchlist as soon as possible.

Saw Robert Eggers’ latest film, “Nosferatu.” First time back at Cinema Chante in a while. Turns out it was June 1st—completely sold out. It felt like being in a dream the entire time, utterly spellbinding. As a fan of “Egga-chan (Robert Eggers, of course)” and of the classic… pic.twitter.com/JfbPBgR5Y9June 1, 2025

Eggers, responsible for modern horror gems like The Witch and The Northman, again showcases his talent for the genre with this visually stunning film. In our Nosferatu review, we praised the film's technical wonder and the impressive ensemble cast, led by an excellent Lily-Rose Depp and an unrecognizable Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlock.

Set in the early 1800s, the plot follows a young girl who pleads for a supernatural being to ease her loneliness, which is killing her. She awakens a mysterious creature who seduces her and makes her pledge herself to him for eternity. Years later, the creature comes back to see her promise fulfilled, even if she is now married.

The cast also includes Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Willem Dafoe and Ralph Ineson.

Next for Eggers is a werewolf movie titled Werwulf, which is set to be released on December 25, 2026. While you wait, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies of this year.