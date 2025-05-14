Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen joins cast of upcoming vampire movie, also starring Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac

Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen will star in Panos Cosmatos' vampire movie Flesh Of The Gods, along with Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac. By the sounds of the first official synopsis, the trio is about to take a deep dive into the Mandy director's psychedelic horror style.

As reported by Deadline, the upcoming film is set in L.A. in the '80s, and will see Stewart and Isaac playing a married couple "who descend each evening from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into an electric nighttime realm". One night, "they cross paths with the mysterious and enigmatic Nameless", played by Olsen, and "are seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills and violence."

Based on a story by Cosmatos and Andrew Kevin Walker, who wrote the script, this sounds like something right up Cosmatos' alley, so we expect to see incredible and nightmarish visuals similar to his previous movies. The filmmaker is best known for Mandy, which starred Nicolas Cage as a lumberjack seeking vengeance against a cult leader. The 2018 film has a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

With the now confirmed lead cast for Flesh Of The Gods, the filmmaker gets to work with some of the biggest A-list talent in the industry right now. He also gets the privilege of making Kristen Stewart return to the vampire world after rising to fame with the Twilight franchise.

As for the newest member of the cast, Olsen is best known for playing Wanda Maximoff in the MCU. It's unclear if she will be returning to the franchise after the events of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, but she recently said that she would "love to keep doing more." We will get to hear her voice work, however, in the upcoming animated series Marvel Zombies.

For more, check out our list of all upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.