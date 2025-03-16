Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen says she's enjoyed playing Scarlet Witch for over 10 years and would "love to keep doing more"

We haven't seen the last of Scarlet Witch in the MCU, or at least that's what Elizabeth Olsen's recent comments seem to imply. The Marvel star was last seen in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which left fans uncertain about Wanda Maximoff's future.

While promoting her new film The Assessment, Olsen talked about her time in the MCU, and left the door open for a return. "It's really unusual," she told Collider about the experience of playing Wanda for over a decade on screen.

"It's something that's been incredible. I assume it's how people feel when they when they get to do a TV show for a long time. To be able to return to a character and continue to move them forward has been so much fun for me, especially because they gave me something like WandaVision to really blow it all up. And from there, Doctor Strange was such a wild and crazy turn.

"I do feel very lucky that I've been able to play a character for over 10 years of my life, and I'd love to keep doing more. But the animation thing, I feel like it's a parallel world. I don't really know how it intersects with what we do. But I've really enjoyed getting to play her over 10 years, and I continue to feel lucky that I have the opportunities I did, creatively."

Olsen first appeared as Wanda Maximoff back in 2015 with Avengers: Age of Ultron, and she reprised the role again in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. In 2021, she got her first solo-ish adventure with the critically-acclaimed Disney Plus show WandaVision, where she finally became the Scarlet Witch.

After the ambiguous ending of Doctor Strange's sequel, we weren't sure if we were going to see the character again. Marvel fans have been theorizing for a while, and they are convinced that Scarlet Witch will return to the MCU, although they're not sure if she'll rejoin the Avengers.

Next up for the MCU is Thunderbolts*, which arrives on the big screen on May 2 as the last movie of Marvel Phase 5. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other new superhero movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.